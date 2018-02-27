Travel & Outdoors

Navigating the Rio Grande’s Remote Lower Canyons

In this second of three installments, we follow a team of filmmakers and adventurers as they travel along the border river.

By Texas Monthly
Feb 27, 2018
The team made good use of an Aoudad sheep skull found on an island in the Lower Canyons of the Rio Grande.

Ben Masters

river and wall

Last month in the first of a three-part photo series, Texas Monthly introduced readers to a team of five Texans and immigrants who set out December 1 from El Paso to travel the entire 1,200-mile length of the Rio Grande via mountain bikes, horses, and canoes. Filmmaker and horse trainer Ben Masters, wildlife biologist Heather Mackey, Nat Geo Wild star Filipe DeAndrade, conservationist Jay Kleberg, and Guatemalan American river guide Austin Alvarado are exploring the area—from the wildlife to the border communities—before further construction of a wall for a feature documentary called The River and the Wall. 

After riding mountain bikes from El Paso to Presidio and then taking horses 200 miles through Big Bend Ranch State Park to Boquillas, which we covered last month, the team was ready for next phase, all by canoe. It took them two weeks in January to complete the 83-mile stretch of the Rio Grande’s Lower Canyons between Heath Canyon Ranch and Dryden Crossing. They spent another two weeks making their way toward Falcon Lake State Park. The section of the Rio Grande that runs through the Lower Canyons, which gets only about 1,300 visitors a year, is protected by the national Wild and Scenic Rivers Act; the act marks its fiftieth anniversary in 2018.

 

River guide Austin Alvarado navigates the boulder field above Upper Madison Falls, among the toughest rapids in the Lower Canyons of the Rio Grande.

Ben Masters

Team members cross a side channel as they scout Upper Madison Falls. In addition to its challenging rapids and dramatic scenery, the Lower Canyons is known to paddlers as one of the few truly wild river landscapes in the United States. On this remote leg of the journey, the team saw plentiful wildlife but very few people.

Ben Masters

"We must have bailed our boats at least a hundred times canoeing through the Lower Canyons," says filmmaker Ben Masters.

Ben Masters

Close enough: An owl soars in Eagle Pass, about 55 miles south of Del Rio along the border.

Filipe DeAndrade

The Rio Grande Valley is a bird watcher’s paradise. Here is the unique intersection where the migratory routes of hundreds of different species meet, and the only place where avian aficionados can see certain tropical birds in North America. The South Texas brush country is rife with flocks of white pelicans and ducks numbering in the thousands.

Filipe DeAndrade

The remoteness and darkness of the Lower Canyons at night make it the perfect place for stargazing.

Ben Masters

The journey's halfway point was marked by Lake Amistad (“friendship"), a large reservoir built in collaboration between Mexico and the U.S. that dams up the Rio Grande River near Del Rio. Ben Masters and Heather Mackey pulled their canoe along the shore when the waves and headwinds grew too strong to paddle against.

Ben Masters

Jay Kleberg catches a smallmouth bass out of the cold clear waters of the Rio Grande.

Ben Masters

The Border Patrol was omnipresent throughout the journey. The film team said agents were friendly, helpful with logistics, and open during interviews about border security and the proposed wall. Masters was struck by how "on river right, in Mexico, there are lots of parks along the river, family picnics, soccer games, fishermen, and activities you’d normally associate with community and a river. On the American side, we’ve seen virtually no one but border patrol... [It's] a shame because it’s a truly remarkable stretch of river.”

Filipe DeAndrade

Two Mexican fishermen on the Rio Grande display their morning catfish haul.

Filipe DeAndrade

Between Eagle Pass and Laredo, the Rio Grande flows through large historic ranches on the Texas side. Although some landowners worry about what will happen to their critical access to the river if a wall is constructed, others support a wall because they’ve had negative experiences with border crossers.

Ben Masters

