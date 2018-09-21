This article originally appeared in the October 2018 issue with the headline “The Best of Blanco.”

Blanco State Park is 104 acres of fishing, swimming, and camping bliss. But at some point you’re going to want to put some real clothes on and take a trip into town, which is a mere two blocks away.

Eat

Josie’s Kitchen is short on ambience but long on excellent sandwiches and dinner specials that include roasted salmon glazed with herb butter . . . Beautiful oak trees, a cool old cistern, and free-ranging chickens are your introduction to Chess Club Cafe, which serves up breakfast and lunch staples like eggs Benedict and chicken-fried steak . . . Blanco Bowling Club Cafe is a seventy-year-old institution where you do some ninepin bowling, a German style found only in Texas (the pins are set by hand), and eat the kind of food found in the kind of place where you order a taco and they don’t ask you what kind . . . Cheerful Redbud Cafe feels like the heart of the town; try the chicken salad or meat loaf sandwich.