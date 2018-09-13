Every other week, Daniel Vaughn compiles the latest in barbecue news and unearths a few surprises. Here’s the roundup for September 1-September 13.

When the BBQ Hall of Fame introduces its new class this weekend, Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ will be in that number. That also means that Snow’s BBQ will be closed this Saturday.

Vera’s in Brownsville will be closed this Friday. They’ve also added menudo to their menu, cooked in subterranean pits right alongside the barbacoa.

Matthew Odam, food critic for the Austin-American Statesman, calls Loro in Austin “A thoughtful Asian…sports bar?”

The lack of a barbecue line at Brown’s Bar-B-Que in Austin puzzles the Texas BBQ Posse.

He called it a Franklinstein for a reason:

This weekend in Dallas, pitmasters from across the state will be cooking at Smoked Dallas.

Black’s BBQ, Kreuz Market, and Smitty’s Market in Lockhart will double as music venues on September 29 and 30 when the Western Swing & BBQ Festival comes to town.

Southern Smoke is coming to Houston on Sunday, September 30 with an impressive line-up of chefs and pitmasters.

“Whole hog and barbecue in general, around 2010, became real sexy with hipster chefs, and I actually mean that in a good way, because hipster chefs really were refreshing for our culinary landscape,” says pitmaster Pat Martin to Eater.

“[I]f you are opening a barbecue joint and want to hedge your bets, there’s one tried-and-true formula: use your own name,” writes Robert Moss in Southern Living, which released its new list of the 50 best barbecue joints in the South. The #1 joint isn’t in Texas, but 20 percent of the list is.

Take a Southern BBQ road trip with the Smoking Ho:

Derek Allan’s Texas Barbecue plans to open in Fort Worth by December. It’ll be serving smoked Wagyu brisket.

Chuck Blount checks out Bad to the Bone BBQ for his 52 Weeks of BBQ series and suggests the pulled pork.

It’s official in Houston. Ronnie Killen has announced a venue and a date for the opening of Killen’s TMX which will bring together BBQ and Tex-Mex.

Dive into this intro of Kansas City BBQ:

If you don’t exclusively use wood to smoke your meat, is it still true barbecue? asks Atlanta Magazine.

Atlanta Magazine scoured their city for the best barbecue and whittled it down to this Top 10 list.

TrueSouth is a new show about food culture coming to the SEC Network. Host John T. Edge and executive producer Wright Thompson were at Texas A&M for College GameDay this weekend promoting the show with some ribs from Fargo’s Pit BBQ in Bryan, Texas.

One Dreamland Bar-B-Que location goes through forty gallons of barbecue sauce daily:

“Buying beef at the supermarket is literally one of the worst things you can do for the planet, and I can’t imagine too many more generations will be able to ignore this fact,” writes Chris Taylor at Mashable.

Jarrett Scales, one of the owners at Triple J’s BBQ in Houston, passed away recently.

