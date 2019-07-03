Vote in the Final Round of the 2019 Readers’ Choice BBQ Bracket

And then there were two. Our BBQ Bracket is down to just Snow’s BBQ of Lexington, which claimed the No. 1 spot on our Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas in 2017, and Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que of Rockdale, which appeared on our list of Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas in May.

Snow’s knocked out another long-beloved joint, Lockhart’s Kreuz Market, while Brett’s scored something of an upset in eliminating the nationally renowned Franklin Barbecue of Austin. Will fans of the newcomer rally one more time to win Brett’s the right to be called our Readers’ Choice champ? Or will Snow’s well-earned reputation carry it once again to the top of the smoked meat heap?

Your votes will decide it. Here’s a reminder of the rules: Don’t forget to make your selection between our finalists and then click “Submit Votes.” Email confirmation is *required* to cast votes. A link is sent to the provided email address and must be clicked for your vote to count. Duplicate votes aren’t permitted and will be discarded. All votes must be cast by noon CT on Tuesday, July 9. The winner of the bracket will be announced shortly thereafter.