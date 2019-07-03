BBQ

Vote in the Final Round of the 2019 Readers’ Choice BBQ Bracket

It’s Snow’s BBQ vs Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que in a contest to decide the smoked meat crown.

By
Texas Monthly
Date
Jul 3, 2019
Share
Notes

And then there were two. Our BBQ Bracket is down to just Snow’s BBQ of Lexington, which claimed the No. 1 spot on our Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas in 2017, and Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que of Rockdale, which appeared on our list of  Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas in May.

Snow’s knocked out another long-beloved joint, Lockhart’s Kreuz Market, while Brett’s scored something of an upset in eliminating the nationally renowned Franklin Barbecue of Austin. Will fans of the newcomer rally one more time to win Brett’s the right to be called our Readers’ Choice champ? Or will Snow’s well-earned reputation carry it once again to the top of the smoked meat heap?

Your votes will decide it. Here’s a reminder of the rules: Don’t forget to make your selection between our finalists and then click “Submit Votes.” Email confirmation is *required* to cast votes. A link is sent to the provided email address and must be clicked for your vote to count. Duplicate votes aren’t permitted and will be discarded. All votes must be cast by noon CT on Tuesday, July 9. The winner of the bracket will be announced shortly thereafter.

Open Survey and Vote Now

Rambler One more note: We know proselytizing about one’s favorite BBQ joint is reason enough to participate, but our friends at Rambler, who have signed on to support this important journalistic endeavor, will also supply a Rambler trucker hat and a six-pack of sparkling water to one participant each round!

 

 

Trending

  1. Buc-ee’s: The Path to World Domination February 13, 2019 By Eric Benson
  2. Lust in Space January 20, 2013 By S. C. Gwynne
  3. Schlitterbahn’s Tragic Slide July 20, 2018 By Skip Hollandsworth
Share
Tags: BBQ, bbq bracket, readers' choice

Comments

Recommended

01
bbq bracket
2019 Readers’ Choice BBQ Bracket: Vote in the Semifinals!

By Texas Monthly

02
2019 Readers’ Choice BBQ Bracket: Vote in the Quarterfinal Round

By Texas Monthly

03
2019 Readers’ Choice BBQ Bracket: Second Round Voting Has Begun

By Texas Monthly

04
2019 Readers’ Choice BBQ Bracket: Cast Your Vote in the First Round

By Texas Monthly

05
The Great Northern BBQ Road Trip

By Daniel Vaughn

06
Barbecue Flatbreads Set Liberty Barbecue Apart From John Brotherton’s Other Joint

By Daniel Vaughn

07
The Masters of Brisket Pastrami Now Have a Deli

By Daniel Vaughn

08
BBQ News Roundup: Pitmasters Spill Secrets, the Tiger Woods of Trimming, and a Smoker Bandit

By Daniel Vaughn

09
The Best New Barbecue Books of 2019 So Far

By Daniel Vaughn

10
Alzer's Barbeque
At Alzer’s Barbeque, You’ll Find Uncommon Proteins in Addition to Great Brisket

By Daniel Vaughn

11
The quality and variety of sausage making at Interstellar BBQ in Cedar Park is impressive.
BBQ News Roundup: Stubb’s a Hall of Famer, a Tex-Mex Barbecue Festival, and Chefs’ Favorite Backyard Grills

By Daniel Vaughn

12
Texas Legislature to Sid Miller: Back Off the BBQ Joints

By Daniel Vaughn

Latest

Q&A with a Texas Attorney on the Frontlines of Migrant Child Detention

By Carlos Sanchez and Joe Levin

Vote in the Final Round of the 2019 Readers’ Choice BBQ Bracket

By Texas Monthly

Border Patrol Leaves San Antonio to Sort Out Surge of African Migrants

By Cat Cardenas

Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro are Fighting Over Who Gets to Be “The Texan”

By Dan Solomon

Recipe: Instant Pot Okra and Tomatoes

By Paula Forbes

Lee Ann Womack: “Huge Country Music Success Didn’t Feed My Soul”

By Andy Langer

The Texanist: My Husband Shouldn’t Be Driving Around Town Without His Shirt On, Should He?

By David Courtney

Texas Monthly Recommends: Eugene Lee Yang Comes Out in New Music Video

By Texas Monthly

Farewell to the “Rambling Boy,” Lonn Taylor

By Joe Nick Patoski

Texas Monthly’s Newest Hires

By Texas Monthly

The (Fake) Beto Diaries, Vol. 4 — Post-Debate

By Emily McCullar

The Supreme Court’s Census Citizenship Question Decision Helps Texas—But the Real Work Lies Ahead

By Eric Benson

Texas Monthly