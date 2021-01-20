After her potbellied pig repeatedly broke loose, irritating her neighbors, a woman in Hooks allegedly punched a police officer tasked with chasing it down.

Following hours of excavation, firefighters from Edinburg and three other nearby communities rescued a four-year-old boy who had fallen into a well.

Rapper Post Malone donated some two thousand pairs of custom-made Crocs to students and staff at his high-school alma mater in Grapevine.

A Vernon man pleaded guilty to burglary after a sheriff’s deputy found his DNA on an open soda can he had left at the crime scene.

The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries recognized a San Angelo donkey rescue facility as “equine sanctuary of the year.”

On the same day he was fired, a Wichita Falls man allegedly broke into his former boss’s home and stole an estimated $400 in tools, music equipment, and other belongings.

Police arrested a Rockport woman after she allegedly drove her car through a locked park gate and ran over a community Christmas display.

A window cleaner dressed as Santa Claus rappelled down the side of a San Antonio children’s hospital to greet patients at a social distance.

