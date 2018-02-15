Senator Ted Cruz told the Senate that Republicans did not campaign to grant amnesty to undocumented immigrants.
Immigration
Donald Trump has profoundly discouraged people from coming over our borders. But is his influence wearing off?
Texas mayors call ICE Director Thomas Homan’s desire to prosecute elected officials ”hogwash” and un-American.
Pedro Villalobos is a star prosecutor. Gerardo De Loera is a musician. Joseph Ramirez is a tech entrepreneur. They’re young, they’re smart, they make America great. They’re also undocumented. And now, they face being sent back to a place they’ve never called home.
Access to representation can make an immigrant twelve times less likely to be deported, according to a similar program in a New York City courtroom.
The federal government argued that an undocumented minor did not have the right to abortion while in federal custody.
The 2017 Texas Biennial offers work from Texans around the state and across the border.
The AfD gained significant power in Sunday’s election, thanks in part to a Texas company’s hate-mongering digital campaign.
Alonso Guillen died an American hero—even if many didn’t think of him as an American.
The law’s long legal journey is likely still beginning, but the sanctuary city law's opponents can mark this one down as a win.