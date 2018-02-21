The city’s new police chief explains how she plans to apply the lessons she learned in Detroit to a troubled department.
Law
The attorney general issued the opinion to provide legal options for improving church security in Texas.
Millions of Texans will feel the impact of changes to individual tax breaks, health care penalties, and property tax deductions.
A lawsuit may finally provide an answer.
Pedro Villalobos is a star prosecutor. Gerardo De Loera is a musician. Joseph Ramirez is a tech entrepreneur. They’re young, they’re smart, they make America great. They’re also undocumented. And now, they face being sent back to a place they’ve never called home.
A sudden onset of mental health issues prompted Mostyn to take his own life.
Sally Hernandez, Kim Ogg, and Catrina Shead speak about the importance of working together to protect a city's most vulnerable residents.
Devin Kelley is only the latest mass shooter with a history of domestic violence.
Details continue to emerge about the shooting in Sutherland Springs. Here's what we know so far.
The federal government argued that an undocumented minor did not have the right to abortion while in federal custody.