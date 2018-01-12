Military
Welcome to the Green Machine

May 25, 2017 By John Nova Lomax

My son was jobless, directionless, and apartmentless. So when he decided to join the Army, we were just glad he was out of the house. What we didn’t know was just how much the military would change him—and us. 
Off Course

Jun 16, 2016 By Stephen Harrigan

I never knew my father, a decorated World War II pilot who died before I was born. But a trek at age 67 to the site where his airplane crashed brought me closer to him than I’d ever dared hope.
To Tell the Truth

Jan 31, 2016 By Lauren Caruba

Michael McManus was one of thousands of men and women who embellish their military service. But his story casts a different light on stolen valor.
Over There

Nov 18, 2015 By Philipp Meyer

In Africa Texas Special Forces unit are trying to help win the War on Terror, teaching one lesson at a time.

