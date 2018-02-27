In 2012, a mystery buyer spent more than $100 million for a penthouse in Manhattan. It was Michael Dell.
Real Estate
The founders of a cryptocurrency called Property Coin are selling a house in Northwest Dallas.
Newly released documents shed light on why the online giant snubbed the country’s fourth-largest city.
As wind energy takes a central role in the Texas grid, ”wind rights” are the new mineral rights.
You know who likes fireplaces? George Strait likes fireplaces.
The storm left hundreds of thousands of households without homes. Many are still looking.
Don’t blame Samuel Brody, the professor who’s been warning for years that Houston was at risk for a Harvey-style flood, if he’s feeling a tinge of vindication. Now, will anyone listen to his suggestions for what to do next?
With the south side of El Paso up for grabs, everyone seems to have an idea about what the city’s future should look like.
Murals at the intersection of Twelfth and Chicon on Austin’s East side were painted over recently, while famous images in the city’s tourist neighborhoods have become institutions.
Breaking ground— and betting big—on a doomsday community for the rich.