Small Towns: Where to Stay, Eat, Shop, and Find Creative Inspiration

In small towns across Texas, you’ll find big-city touches with rural sensibilities. Why stay in a standard motel when you can sleep in a charming, renovated jail cell? That kind of sophistication with a touch of the quirky can be found in restaurants, boutiques, and art galleries in small towns across the state. Here are some of our favorites.

Away From It All

Just passing through? These five intimate retreats have real character.

Lockhart

Earlier this year, J. and Sara Ewing turned a dilapidated 1860s home into a boutique boardinghouse. Bonus: it’s within walking distance of the barbecue trifecta of Kreuz Market, Smitty’s Market, and Black’s Barbecue. 512-230-2366.

Clifton

The former city jail is now the smallest of boutique hotels (one bedroom, one bathroom), complete with original steel doors. Owner Kaye Robinson Callaway is also behind the restaurant Sinclair. 254-227-5656.

Utopia

Local chef Laurel Waters partnered with Pete Nelson, of the Treehouse Masters TV series, to open a retreat this summer consisting of four themed treehouses nestled high in the sky. 830-966-8733.

Terlingua

This pueblo-style dwelling in the Ghost Town has all the makings of a West Texas adventure: outdoor showers, hammocks for stargazing or just relaxing, and a fire pit to gather around at day’s end. 432-294-2404.

Martindale

The school, near the San Marcos River, was built in 1921 and was transformed into a five-bedroom vacation rental that opened in June. Want a prom do-over? The old gym on the premises, Martindale Social Hall, serves as an event space. 512-656-8896.



—Lauren Smith Ford