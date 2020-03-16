WHO: Two of the most beloved brands in Texas.

WHAT: A team-up amidst a moment of crisis.

WHY IT’S SO GREAT: We are hurtling toward the unknown with alacrity right now, with last week’s reasonable-sounding idea becoming today’s vector for spreading disease. We don’t really know what the next few weeks or months will look like, as the United States deals with unprecedented quarantines and shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic—but we do know that people need to eat. “Stay home as much as possible” is the best advice we have for now, but people also need groceries to do it, while restaurants are switching to serving customers only with drive-throughs, takeout, and delivery.

H-E-B has been leading the way on continuing to provide those essential services as the crisis deepens, cutting hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to ensure that stores are stocked (and, presumably, that daytime employees are able to rest at night, rather than be pressed into working longer shifts). During a time of social distancing and self-quarantining in an outbreak, H-E-B employees showing up to work to ensure that everyone else is able to keep their households healthy is a genuine public service; supermarket staff are putting their health and safety at risk for the rest of us to be able to live, and we should be grateful for the sacrifices they’re making in the name of keeping society functional. And their peers at Whataburger—specifically, at a New Braunfels location—offered their support by delivering bags of burgers to the H-E-B employees to feed them on a busy Sunday afternoon.

As the efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 ramp up, a lot of things are going to look different than they did just a couple of weeks ago—but the impulse to find ways to take care of each other, in a responsible and healthy manner, is something we need to preserve. Seeing some good people in orange and white help out H-E-B cashiers, baggers, shelf-stockers, and managers who are keeping supermarkets running is a nice reminder of that.