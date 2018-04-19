Paula Forbes Shows How to Make Austin’s Best Dishes In Your Own Kitchen

Paula Forbes never planned to fall in love with Austin. Born a Wisconsinite, she moved to the city in 2006. She intended to stay for a year before going back to grad school, but Forbes couldn’t bring herself to leave. She founded Eater Austin in 2010, and after a brief stint working at Epicurious in New York, she returned to the city of never-ending food trucks to write The Austin Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from Deep in the Heart of Texas. The recipes show readers how to make beloved dishes at home, from wild boar carnitas tacos to banana pudding from our own Daniel Vaughn. Texas Monthly talked to Forbes about the story behind her cookbook and got a few of her recipes. (We also talked to Forbes on a recent episode of the National Podcast of Texas.)

Texas Monthly: So, what’s the story behind The Austin Cookbook?

Paula Forbes: I think that Austin’s food scene has really evolved, in the short time I’ve been here and certainly over a longer period. We’re at a point where there’s both renewed interest in the food traditions in this part of the country and a lot of new influences in Austin, and it seems like a really good time to explore all of that. I like cookbooks as portraits of things at a moment in time, and I think this is an important moment in Austin’s food history to capture.

TM: How have you seen the food scene evolve since you started writing in Austin?



PF: When the economy crashed in 2008, suddenly everyone opened food trucks. They were a huge deal here. Think about all of the Austin restaurants that came out of the food truck scene: Franklin Barbecue, the original Odd Duck, Torchy’s, Sushi A-Go-Go, which is the original Kome trailer. . . If you look at who the big names are in the Austin food scene now, a lot of them started in food trucks.

TM: What was the process of choosing which restaurants and which of their dishes to include?



PF: I thought, what restaurants are the landmarks of Austin? Then I worked with the restaurants to figure out what recipe best showcases what they do, but also showcases their place within the Austin food landscape. A good example of that is the Bufalina’s Chorizo and Potato pizza. The original Bufalina’s on Cesar Chavez was down the street from one of the Veracruz All Natural food trucks, so that particular pizza was inspired by a breakfast taco that Veracruz makes. We actually have both of those recipes in the book: the breakfast taco and the pizza inspired by it.

TM: You mentioned that you wanted to make sure that all readers saw an Austin that they recognized. How did you make sure that the book represents the city?

PF: I tried to have as broad a sampling of Austin restaurants as possible, in terms of geography and price points. I didn’t want people to not buy the book because the restaurants were fancy or out of their budget. I tried to be racially diverse. I tried to have new and old Austin represented. I tried to make sure I have a vegetarian recipe in every chapter.

TM: Why did you decide to highlight newer restaurants in the New Austin Classics chapter?

PF: The rest of the book is organized by super obvious Austin food groups, like barbecue, tacos, Tex-Mex, desserts, brunch, and drinks. I had a bunch of recipes that did not fit into any of those categories, and I realized that they are newer restaurants, and by and large it’s a lot of foods that have influences that are not necessarily traditionally thought of as being Texan. They’re not necessarily bound by traditions, like that a brisket is salt-and-pepper rub and that’s it, but they are food that Austin is starting to become known for.

TM: What are some of your favorite recipes in the book?



PF: The Oxtail Pappardelle from Juniper is really good. I know that’s not maybe the most Texan of all recipes, but it’s really good! The Sunshine Roll from Kome is really nice. The Sauerkraut Johnnycakes from Emmer & Rye are one of the best recipes in the book—they’re easier to make than you would think. They’re yeast-battered but it only rises for half an hour, so it’s not a big, elaborate process. You just put together the batter, you put all the stuff in, and then you fry them in a skillet like regular pancakes. And they have sauerkraut, cheese, and pancetta—they’re just really tasty.

TM: Some of the recipes contain ingredients that people might not get on a typical grocery run, like quail or duck fat. Are all of the recipes doable for your average home cook?



PF: Of course! I’ve made them all in my home kitchen, so I know that it’s possible. I review cookbooks, and I’ve cooked from dozens and dozens of them. Most are not trying to be in your actual home kitchen, they’re more like a record of something that happens in a restaurant kitchen. But I’ve made all of these recipes in my home kitchen, and by and large, none of them are changed from how the restaurants do them. They’re scaled down, obviously, because I don’t want you making gallons and gallons of sauces, but other than that, they’re exactly what they do in the restaurants. The hardest recipes in the book are the barbecue recipes, and that’s just because that’s how you make barbecue.

TM: You made every single recipe in your home kitchen. What was that like?

PF: In 2016, I had a dinner party every Friday from mid-August until after Thanksgiving. It got to a point where a couple friends would just show up at my house on Fridays with a six-pack of beer or a bottle of wine and be like, “Hey! I’m here!” It was really important to me to try not to waste food, although a week before the book was due, I still hadn’t gotten a recipe or two right, so I would make a batch or two and I have to throw it away. It ended up being good for the cookbook too, because a lot of my friends were like, “Oh, the fried chicken recipe is really good, the mac and cheese recipe is really good, can we try it at home?” So all the recipes in this book have been tested by me and also tested by other people.