In Season, our series celebrating the juiciest fruit and crispest veggies in Texas. This fall, we asked local chefs to share stories about their favorite items of seasonal produce—and create original recipes that make the most of fall bounty.

There’s an abundance of apples at Abby Love’s Dripping Springs bakery during the fall. The pastry chef sources the fruit from farms across the state, and then adds the apples to sandwiches, cakes, danishes, pies, salads, and, if you can believe it, more.

“We’re using them everywhere right now,” says Love. “We work strictly with seasonal and local produce. So, from year to year, from crop to crop, from farm to farm, it’s fun to get to taste the nuances of who is growing what.”

Love’s apple upside-down spice cake is a celebration of autumn’s riches, touting usual players like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, but with some surprising additions sprinkled in. “You’ll taste a lot of anise in the cake,” says Love. “It has some unique spice notes that aren’t your run-of-the-mill fall spice cake. I think anise and apples are really fun together.”

The spice cake exhibits a robustness due to the addition of einkorn flour. “Einkorn is an ancient grain,” says Love. “It’s got a cool sort of nutty flavor. It’s fun to use and does really well with fall flavors. It’s a good buddy for apples.”

She shared the recipe in hopes that home cooks, no matter their levels of baking, will produce beautiful things. “I wanted to create something that I thought people might actually try and make. And an upside-down cake is always minorly impressive. It looks like you tried.”

Apple and Einkorn Upside-down Spice Cake

Topping

4 tablespoons butter, softened

½ cup brown sugar

1 pinch of salt

2 large apples, peeled and sliced ½ inch thick

Cake

6 tablespoons butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg, room temperature

½ cup buttermilk, room temperature

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup whole grain einkorn flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground anise

¼ teaspoon cardamom

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg