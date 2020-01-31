How do you like your chicken and dumplings? A quick poll revealed differing views among my friends. Some insisted on rolled dumplings. Some dropped dumplings. Some called for no vegetables whatsoever; others craved peas and carrots. There were those who wanted tons of herbs and those who preferred only thyme. Some were willing to experiment with adding fish sauce or Maggi or bourbon; for others it was Meemaw’s way or the highway.

My collection of community cookbooks also were no help in determining a definitive Texas chicken and dumplings recipe. I expected the drop-versus-roll debate to cut along clear geographic boundaries, but that’s not been the case. Church ladies and charitable organizations throughout the state recommend rolling and dropping their dumplings with equal fervor.

So, I figured, why should I define it? Why force anyone to make chicken and dumplings my preferred way? Instead, I offer a highly customizable, choose-your-own-adventure recipe. You can drop your dumplings or roll them. You can add wine or sherry or both, or cream or peas or herbs. No matter how you make them, you’ll end up with a rich, flavorful sauce in hardly any time at all, thanks to cooking the chicken at high pressure.

You’ll have to cook the dumplings on the Instant Pot’s sauté setting, though. You can cook them at high pressure, but I found they fell apart before they were cooked all the way through. So you’re preparing them the old-fashioned way, bubbling away with the lid off. I think Meemaw would approve.

Photograph by Jenn Hair

Chicken and Dumplings

Serves 6

FOR THE CHICKEN:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small onion, trimmed and diced

2 stalks celery, trimmed and diced

1 carrot, peeled and diced

6 cups chicken stock (or water)

½ cup white wine (optional)

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 sprig thyme

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon salt

FOR THE DUMPLINGS:

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup melted unsalted butter

½ cup whole milk

OPTIONAL FINISHES:

2 tablespoons sherry

½ cup cream

½ cup chopped fresh herbs (parsley, chives, dill, tarragon, or a combination)

1 cup frozen peas

Salt and pepper to taste