Unlike regular beef, Beyond Meat’s Beyond Beef product—a plant-based ground meat substitute whose sales have surged in the past few years as beef has come under fire for its environmental impact—doesn’t benefit from simmering for hours. But a Texas chili made from Beyond Beef does benefit from simmering: it takes time for the spices to come together, the tomatoes to become deep and mellow, and the texture to develop.
For this Beyond Beef chili, first you give the chili sauce a long simmer—and then add the “meat” at the end. And while it might not technically qualify for competition in Terlingua, it’s otherwise a standard bowl of red. No beans in sight.
Meatless, Beanless Bowl of Red
2 tablespoons cooking oil
2 guajillo chiles, stems and seeds removed
2 ancho chiles, stems and seeds removed
1 onion, trimmed and cut into 8 pieces
4 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
1 quart (4 cups) vegetable stock or water
1 tablespoon paprika
2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon cayenne
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 teaspoons ground black pepper
¼ cup masa harina
1 pound Beyond Beef (not Beyond Beef crumbles)
Salt to taste
- Heat oil over medium heat in a stew pot. Briefly fry the chiles to infuse the oil, about 30 seconds on each side. Turn off the heat, leaving the seasoned oil in the pot.
- Put the chiles in a heat-safe bowl and cover with two cups of boiling water. Set aside until cool.
- Once cool, add the chiles and their liquid to a food processor or blender, along with the onion and garlic. Puree until smooth.
- Heat the pot over medium heat again. Add the chile puree and cook, stirring constantly, for about two minutes. Be careful, it might splatter a bit. Add the tomatoes, stock, seasonings, and a big pinch of salt. Simmer for 2 hours.
- Just before serving, heat a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the Beyond Beef and a good pinch of salt. Sauté until cooked through, using a spatula to break up the meat into small chunks, about 6-7 minutes (it will change color slightly). Remove from heat and drain on paper towels.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the masa harina and about a half cup of the chili. Add the masa mixture and the Beyond Beef to the chili and simmer for 5 minutes. Salt to taste and serve.
