Unlike regular beef, Beyond Meat’s Beyond Beef product—a plant-based ground meat substitute whose sales have surged in the past few years as beef has come under fire for its environmental impact—doesn’t benefit from simmering for hours. But a Texas chili made from Beyond Beef does benefit from simmering: it takes time for the spices to come together, the tomatoes to become deep and mellow, and the texture to develop.

For this Beyond Beef chili, first you give the chili sauce a long simmer—and then add the “meat” at the end. And while it might not technically qualify for competition in Terlingua, it’s otherwise a standard bowl of red. No beans in sight.

Meatless, Beanless Bowl of Red

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 guajillo chiles, stems and seeds removed

2 ancho chiles, stems and seeds removed

1 onion, trimmed and cut into 8 pieces

4 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 quart (4 cups) vegetable stock or water

1 tablespoon paprika

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

¼ cup masa harina

1 pound Beyond Beef (not Beyond Beef crumbles)

Salt to taste