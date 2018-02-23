Two Texan treasures come together in this magical dish, but it's not always easy to find. Here's where to start.
The perfect Frito pie awaits! Skip hours of cooking time by bringing home the brisket (and a few other key ingredients) from your favorite BBQ joint.
The official state dish reached its apotheosis in the era of San Antonio’s Chili Queens.
The original Tex-Mex staple dates back further than most historians realize.
It’s time someone had the courage to ask the most controversial question in the state: To bean or not to bean?
Preparing the perfect peppery pot.
Our estimable advice columnist on the origins of Hunt’s boot fence and how miffed we should get about pecan pronunciation, desecrated chili pots, and overenthusiastic, football-lovin’ grandfathers.
Lisa Fain, who just published her second cookbook, "The Homesick Texan's Family Table: Lone Star Cooking from My Kitchen to Yours," on her deep Texas roots, how easy it is to make delicious beans and homemade flour tortillas, and chile pepper injuries.
That barbecue is not Texas’s state dish is a travesty. Paul Burka first made the argument decades ago in his scathing article “I Still Hate Chili” claiming that “never has the legislature so abandoned its sworn duty to enhance the public welfare as when it certified chili as the…
I was aghast when chili was first anointed our official state dish. More than 35 years later, my feelings about this greasy mush haven't changed.