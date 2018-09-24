In celebration of Texas Wine Month in October, we have a list of fifty Texas wines to suit every preference. We selected these white and red wines from a blind tasting of 180 new releases from vineyards across the state and organized them by flavor profile.

White Wine

Flavor Profile: Floral With Perceptible Sweetness

Although you won’t find a lot of sweet wines on this list, these wines, while dry, offer the perception of sweetness with elegant fruit and florality.

2017 Burklee Hill Vineyards Banna Sue, $19

A beautiful expression of the fragrant Muscat Canelli grape, this wine offers notes of jasmine, orange blossom, and hints of perfume from a grandmother’s vanity. It’s zippy and bright, with tropical notes of pineapple and tangerine.

2017 Haak Vineyards and Winery Blanc du Bois, Dry, $19

Soft white peach, orange blossom, and hints of parsley lead this wine’s aromatic structure. Flavors of ripe stone fruit and lemon zest shine through on a beautifully balanced palate.

2017 Lost Draw Cellars Arroyo Blanco, $14

Rich with aromas of honeysuckle and orange blossom, this floral white blend delivers a lean, delicate palate with flavors of tangerine and quenchy grapefruit that lead to a light, crisp finish.

Flavor Profile: Voluptuous and Full-bodied

For those who like a little more texture, these wines are perfect alternatives to rich, California-style Chardonnay.

2016 Brennan Vineyards Lily Roussanne, $18

A Judges’ Selection winner from the TEXSOM International Wine Awards, this wine balances a crisp raciness with a broad, silky palate rich with the notes of juicy lemon pulp, green apple, parsley, and white flowers. The finish is long and silky.

2017 Burklee Hill Vineyards Courtney, $23

Alluring with aromas of honeysuckle, ripe peach, and a kiss of buttery sugar cookies, this Viognier and Marsanne blend offers flavors of lemon pulp and orange peel on a lush, creamy palate with a lovely, broad body and a soft, silky finish.

2017 Calais Winery Sauvignon Blanc, $35

Like a classic Bordeaux Blanc, this wine expresses all the blousy characters of sauvignon blanc, from lemongrass and lush grapefruit to honeycomb and ginger. The palate is fresh, yet silky on the finish.

2017 Tatum Cellars Roussanne, $25

For those looking for a little more body in their glass, this wine is the answer. Offering aromas of lemon curd and brioche, the palate is bright and elevated with notes of pineapple and mango and a silken finish.

Flavor Profile: Light, Crisp, and Refreshing

Bright and cheerful wines with playful energy and thirst-quenching vibrancy.

2017 Duchman Family Winery Trebbiano, $16

Tart tangerine, lime leaf, and early peach aromas transition to a tart and racy palate rich with flavors of white grapefruit and white flowers. This wine offers a bracing and playful palate that finishes with a touch of salinity and lemon zest.

2017 Duchman Family Winery Vermentino, $20

Always a crowd-pleaser, this flagship wine for Duchman Family Winery leads with aromas of pineapple, stone fruit, and fields of yellow summer flowers. The palate is vibrant and fresh, with a playful, fruity finish.

2017 Lewis Wines Albariño, $26

Aromas of ripe pear fill the senses with a first swirl of this wine. Bright and lemony, with a refreshing, mineral-driven palate, it’s a beautiful expression of this Spanish native variety.

2017 Lewis Wines Verdehlo, $30

An alluring aromatic combination of early pear, white peach, and faint ginger leads the senses to discover a vibrant lemon-lime palate with a fresh balance of verve and delicate texture.

2017 Lost Draw Cellars Picpoul Blanc, $21

A lovely wine with aromas of mandarin and crushed chewable children’s vitamins. The palate is bright and balanced with citrus tones and a refreshing tropical fruit finish.

2017 McPherson Cellars Albariño, $18

Lemony and bright with aromas of orange blossom and tropical fruit, this wine is alive on the palate with hints of minerality and a dusting of lemon zest.

2016 McPherson Cellars Marsanne, $18

Fragrant with white daisy, high-toned citrus, and sunset sea breeze, this wine is light and elegant with a refreshing salinity that makes it a perfect match for fresh seafood.

2017 Spicewood Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, $19

A lemon-lime vibrancy takes the lead with this zippy wine. Flavors are tart and juicy, with a white grapefruit finish.

2017 Lost Draw Cellars Roussanne, $25

A little glass of sunshine, notes of candied lemon peel and fragrant yellow flowers lead to a lush, juicy palate with a clean, floral finish.

Flavor profile: Unexpected Finds

Provocative, delicious, and a little unconventional, these wines are excellent conversation starters.

2017 Crowson Malvasia Bianca, $29

Produced from a Mediterranean native grape using natural yeast fermentation, this light and vibrant wine offers notes of orange rind, cider, early peach, and flavors that evoke golden sunshine. Unfined and unfiltered, this wine has a medium body with a distinctive texture that makes it perfect for beer fans looking to transition to wine.

2017 Stoneledge Isabella Rosé, $25

Brimming with notes of candied cherry, lush watermelon, and strawberry hard candy framed by fragrant rosemary, this lush rosé made from 100 percent Sangiovese has a broad, creamy structure with a hint of tannic grip.

2017 William Chris Petillant Naturel Rosé, $25

Pink, fizzy, and fresh, this fun sparkler falls somewhere between Big Red and beer, but rest assured, it’s 100 percent wine. Made in a classic French process known as méthode ancestral, this is a fruity libation brimming with notes of ripe strawberry and lush watermelon that’s a perfect “transition wine” for beer-, cider-, and red-wine-lovers alike.

Red Wine

Flavor Profile: Robust Texas Steak-Style

Big and bold, these wines stand up to Texas T-bones and smoky brisket.

2015 Bending Branch Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, $38

This little jewel of a wine offers rich, ripe red fruit aromas framed by lush red flowers and a hint of spearmint. On the palate, flavors are supple and concentrated with notes of tart cherry, strawberry, and anise. This wine will get even better with age.

2014 Fall Creek Vineyards Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon, Certenberg Vineyards, $36

A perfect balance of dusty earth, floral aromas, and ripe cherry, this wine offers a bold structure with black fruit characters on the palate and a leathery finish. This wine will deepen in complexity with more age.

2015 Fall Creek Vineyards GSM, Salt Lick Vineyards, $46

A stunning wine, aromas of cherry cordial, dried lavender, and faint vanilla rise from the glass and lead to a sophisticated structure with lush, juicy red fruit and rustic herbal notes. A perfect burger wine.

2016 Kuhlman Cellars Zinfandel, Escondido Valley, $32

Like most American Zin, this wine is bold and jammy with rich red fruit aromas backed by tobacco, leather, savory herbs, black pepper and a touch of black tea on the palate. The finish is long and peppery.

2016 Kuhlman Cellars Malbec-Merlot, $20

Pale ruby in the glass, this wine leads with rustic dried figs along with ripe blueberry and raspberry, violet, sautéed mushroom, and a distinctive smoky bacon character. The palate is rich with dried sour cherry and pepper on the finish.

2015 Landon Winery Tempranillo Reserve, $27

Big and complex, this wine leads with jammy blackberry, ripe plum, and dark chocolate aromas. Notes of mocha, fresh parsley, and black fruit flavors combine to reveal a complex structure with a lush finish.

2016 Llano Estacado Winery THP Tempranillo, $17

Leathery and rustic, this wine balances ripe black and blue fruit and lush fragrant florality with rich notes of mocha, pipe tobacco, and smooth tannins.

2016 Lost Draw Cellars Malbec, $42

A rich purple hue, this wine features aromas of ripe raspberry, strawberry, and savory herbs, leading to a big, layered structure with dried plum and fig, an alluring earthiness and firm, well-integrated tannins.

William Chris Vineyards Skeleton Key Proprietary Red Wine, $29

Dark and brooding with notes of ripe, blackberry, plum, and black currant along with hints of bruléed brown sugar and smoked meats, this red blend flexes quite a bit of muscle while balancing elegance and finesse in its structure. A perfect steak wine.

2015 William Chris Vineyards Tannat Hye Estate Vineyard, $50

The deep, ruby color of this wine belies its powerful structure. Notes of leather and anise are framed by rich black fruit and hints of red fruit character. The palate is brawny yet balanced, with a tart, savory finish that will soften beautifully with age.

Flavor Profile: Bold and Luscious

Opulent and seductive, these wines are big on flavor, yet soft and silky—the perfect “date night” wines.

2015 Becker Vineyards Cabernet Franc Reserve, Texas High Plains, $40

Beautiful aromas of strawberry, cassis, and pomegranate combine with earthy notes of leather, tobacco, mushroom, and sautéed poblano resulting in a wine that is as complex on the palate as it is on the nose. Opulent, yet elegant this lovely red is smooth through to a smoky, bourbon-kissed finish.

2016 Becker Vineyards Reserve Merlot, $60

Lush, yet mighty, this Merlot is replete with bright red, black, and blue fruit aromas along with black pepper and smoked bacon. Significant oak characters are present with notes of brown sugar and mocha carrying the palate to a tart, meaty finish.

2015 Grape Creek Vineyards Petit Verdot, Lepard Vineyards, $40

Lush and rich, this wine offers a wide scope of aromas from ripe black cherry, plum, and blueberry to eucalyptus, sage, and tobacco. The palate is earthy with dried fruit characters, leather, and a smooth, yet grippy finish of dried sage and menthol.

2016 Grape Creek Vineyards Cabernet Trois, $30

With a deep ruby color and aromas of deep red and black cherry along with green jalapeño and rosemary, this blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Ruby Cabernet is a tart and juicy wine with firm tannin and a balanced finish.

2016 Lost Oak Winery Cabernet Franc, Burning Daylight Vineyards, $30

A lovely, silken wine offering holiday aromas of cinnamon-scented stewed cranberries backed by dried savory herbs and tomato leaf. The palate is bright and floral with a tension between ripe and tart fruit juiciness.

2016 McPherson Cellars Sangiovese, $20

A more robust style of Sangiovese, this wine leads with fragrant red cherry, cola, vanilla, and a touch of mint. The palate is rich and juicy with flavors of black cherry and earthy undertones. The finish is grippy, yet well integrated.

2016 Rancho Loma Vineyard The Tempest, $42

Deep ruby with rich notes of blackberry cordial, cocoa, and cola, the palate is lush with tart black and red fruits and a nice smooth finish.

Flavor Profile: Fresh, Like Drinking From a Field

These wines are brimming with fresh fruit character and juicy acidity.

2015 Calais Winery Cuvée L’Exposition Newsom Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, $65

Bright notes of summer cherries and savory tomato ragu commingle with eucalyptus and cedar leading to a brilliant palate with a soft, finessed finish.

2016 Crowson Wines Malbec (Barrel-Aged), Lost Draw Vineyards, $42

Light and playful on the palate, this Malbec offers a lighter style of wine featuring blue fruit notes and a blend of lavender, anise, and dried sage. The palate offers a nice, light structure, with a tart and earthy, old world finish.

2017 Lahey Vineyards Lightsome Mourvèdre, $30

This lighter style of Mourvèdre from independent winemaker Adrienne Ballou offers all the grace of a ballerina on point. Notes of ripe strawberry, pomegranate, and blueberry are laced with crushed rose petals and elements of cinnamon. The palate is juicy and fresh, and deliciously quenchy.

2017 Southold Farm + Cellar Foregone Conclusion Alicante Bouschet, $28

Redolent with high-toned raspberry, cranberry, and candied orange rind, this lovely little wine is tart and juicy, yet restrained and finessed; a true Texas answer to classic Beaujolais. (Read more about this new Central Texas winery here).

2017 Southold Farm + Cellar Call of the Brave Red Blend, $30

Brimming with notes of red flowers and tart, cranberries simmering in holidays spices, this blend of Cabernet Franc and Sangiovese is light and refreshing, with notes of herbs de Provence on the palate and a bright finish; a perfect barbecue wine.

2015 Westcave Cellars Reserve Sangiovese, $37

A swirl of the glass reveals vivid aromas of red cherry, bacon, and cola. On the palate, the fruit is tart and juicy, framed by savory notes of charcuterie and earth. This wine may be from Texas, but it tastes like Italy.

2016 William Chris Vineyards Mourvèdre, Lost Draw Vineyards, $45

Offering aromas of cranberry and red cherry dusted with dried sage powder, this wine is smooth and easy drinking with flavors of tart cherry, vanilla, and bittersweet cocoa powder.

Flavor Profile: Light Jewel-Toned Reds

Offering high-toned red fruits, and playful, fruity palates, these wines are for those who like lighter styles of Pinot Noir.

2017 Burklee Hill Vineyards Montepulciano, $25

Light and easy-drinking, this wine offers floral aromas followed by macerated raspberry, cherry cordial, eucalyptus, and a touch of bubble gum. The palate is bright with fresh herbal character.

2015 Duchman Family Winery GSM for Salt Lick Cellars, ~$30

A fabulous wine for almost every preference offering notes of cherry cordial, lavender, and dried sage and an energetic palate that finishes earthy and smooth.

2017 The Grower Project “The Source” Sangiovese, $20

Vibrant with aromas of strawberry, red cherry, and sweet tomato concentrate, this beautiful wine offers a tart and juicy palate with an elegant, earthy finish.

2016 Lost Draw Cellars Carignan La Pradera Vineyards, $32

A wine perfect for peppery pork ribs, aromas of savory dried herbs and smoked charcuterie lead the nose, followed by tart raspberry and cranberry and a touch of caramel. The palate is beautifully balanced with racy red fruit, and a light, nimble complexity.

2017 Lost Draw Cellars Grenache, $30

A pretty little wine with initial notes of cherries and red flowers. The palate is finessed and elegant with bright acidity and a touch of earth on the finish.

2016 Pedernales Cellars Dolcetto, Bingham Family Vineyards, $60

Bright red strawberry, cherry and pomegranate lead with notes of brown sugar, sweet tomato, and dried savory herbs in the background. The palate is full and pretty with tart, juicy red fruit and a light, balanced structure.