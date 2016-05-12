The wine cooler is back. And better.
Jack Mason competes in "Uncorked," Esquire TV's new show about the quest to become a Master Somm.
These six splendid wineries are setting the standard for Texas viticulture.
A decade and a half after I wrote about the poor quality of Texas wines for this magazine, Lone Star vintners are starting to turn heads.
Comfort Bending Branch Winery’s Tannat grapes, a dark, inky variety from Southwest France and Uruguay, make for innovative wines with rich fruit concentration and grippy tannin. 2012 Estate Tannat, CM, $60. Del Rio Val Verde Winery, founded in this sleepy border city in 1883, is the state’s…
Texans are a thirsty bunch, and our drinks package has everything you need to imbibe like Sam Houston's watching.
How one Colorado-based outfit is bringing its formula for urban winemaking to Texas.
The setting and wine list may be sophisticated, but down-to-earth French fare gives Austin’s La V everyday appeal.
Following a rigorous competition at the ninth annual TEXSOM conference, Austin sommelier Scott Ota, of Arro restaurant, takes top honors in what has been called a game-changing year for the state's wine industry.
And 62 more state wines captured awards at the Dallas Morning News and TexSom Wine Competition.