Summer’s arrival means it’s time to adjust your wine selections to offset the sizzling temperatures. Try these crisp whites, chilled reds, and refreshing rosés from Texas vintners—along with a few recommended food pairings.

Red Wine

Big and Bold

These substantial wines deliver a range of powerful fruit, rustic earthiness, and weighty structure. Reserve these for summer ribeyes, peppery brisket, and fajitas from the grill.

2016 1851 Vineyards Alicante Bouschet, $35

Opulent and round with notes of cassis, strawberry, and leather.

2016 1851 Vineyards Tannat, $38

Notes of rich plum and blackberry cordial with a dusty, robust palate and a savory finish.

2015 Ab Astris Tannat, $49

Big and brawny with ripe black fruit, tobacco, leather, and chewy tannins that will soften with age.

2016 Fall Creek Vineyards ExTerra Mourvèdre, $100

Elegant and powerful, with notes of red pomegranate, cocoa, and earth.

2017 Hye Meadow Winery Aglianico, $42

Smoky, meaty, and grippy—with tart cherry notes and a lifted finish.

2016 Infinite Monkey Theorem Merlot, $25

Beautiful medley of black and red forest fruit with chewy grip and an earthy finish.

2017 Lost Draw Cellars Tannat, $55

Baked black boysenberry, ripe raspberry, and fresh tobacco. Good for aging.

2017 Stone House Cellars Claros (Norton), $35

Consistently intriguing wine made of American Norton grapes with rich purple fruit and coffee notes, and a lush, full body.

Fresh and Fruity

Replete with elegance and versatility, these wines are juicy and make for easy drinking. Enjoy them with pork tenderloin, pastas with fresh tomato and basil, or a thick burger.

2017 Burklee Hill Burnett (Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot), $36

Red fruit and florally fragrant with ripe palate, soft tannins, and an easy, pretty finish.

2017 Lewis Wines Tinto Cào, $22

Bright and juicy with notes of cranberry and spice. Makes for a light, refreshing finish.

2017 Llano Estacado Winery Cellar Reserve Tempranillo, $20

Aromas of blackberry cobbler, red flowers, and mocha lead to a rich, fruity palate with soft tannins.

2017 McPherson Cellars Tre Colore (Cinsault, Counoise, Viognier), $14

Notes of red raspberry cordial, vanilla, and cola with a fresh, easy palate.

2017 Rancho Lomo Vineyards Toro (Tempranillo), $28

Smooth, yet complex with notes of baked red fruit, mushroom, and savory herbs.

2017 William Chris Vineyards Cinsault , $30

Scented with pomegranate, raspberry, and cherry cola with refreshing floral notes.

White Wine

Light, Crisp, and Refreshing

These wines are fine to sip on their own, but their elegant acidity makes them ideal to enjoy with food. Bright and minerally with a touch of salinity, they’re best enjoyed with fresh seafood such as grilled shellfish or tangy summer salads.

2017 Brennan Vineyards Lily, $18

A wine for Pinot Grigio lovers with early pear, white peach, and hints of jasmine. The palate is dry and refreshingly tart.

2017 Lost Draw Cellars Roussanne, $24

High-toned lemon notes with white daisy and refreshing salinity.

2017 McPherson Cellars Albariño, $13

Bright and fruity with notes of orange blossom and tropical fruit.

2016 Pedernales Cellars Albariño, $30

Crisp and balanced with notes of yellow apple, lemon zest, and hints of tropical fruit and beeswax.

2018 William Chris Vineyards Mary Ruth, $28

Beautifully fragrant with jasmine and honeysuckle leading to a crisp, bone-dry palate with notes of ripe white peach

Vibrant, Yet Full-Bodied

Offering a little more roundness and weight, these wines offer a range of depth that pairs beautifully with salmon, barbecued chicken, or herbaceous summer pastas.

2017 Becker Vineyards Viognier Reserve, $25

Silky palate rich with juicy lemon pulp, green apple, and white flowers.

2018 Haak Winery Blanc du Bois Semi Dry, $19

Beautiful ripe stone fruit and orange blossom aromas, followed by a bright palate with a touch of sweetness.

2017 Lost Draw Cellars Marsanne, $24

Lush and round with fragrant aromas of yellow flowers and candied lemon peel.

2017 Lost Draw Cellars Viognier, $30

Blousy and rich with notes of lemongrass, yellow apple, and honeycomb.

2017 McPherson Cellars Les Copains White, $14

Soft and floral with ripe peach and playful minerality on the palate.

Rosé

Light and Dainty

Pale pink in the Provençal style, these rosés are energetic and refreshing with delicate fruit characteristics and bright structure. Pair these wines with appetizers such as melon and prosciutto, margherita pizza, or roasted beets with goat cheese.

2018 Burklee Hill Rosé, $21

Red raspberry, cranberry, and lemon zest frame delicate floral aromas, leading to a tart and zippy palate with a touch of tannic grip.

Candied pomegranate and tropical flowers lead to a tart, savory mid-palate and an easy finish.

2018 Fall Creek Vineyards Grenache Rose, $30

Aromas of red berries, orange blossom, and toasted marshmallow make this a friendly summer rosé with a round mid-palate and a vibrant finish.

2018 Knipp Cellars Dandy Rosé, $20

Strawberries dusted with confectioner’s sugar on the nose, leading to a place rich with fruit and a beautifully round palate.

Messina Hof Grenache Rose, $19

Pretty and approachable, this wine offers notes of strawberries and cream with lemon zest and a faint touch of sweetness.

2018 RLV Tres Rosé, $24

Checks all the boxes for a quintessential Provence rosé—offering summer berries, fields of flowers, and a lovely round palate with vibrancy and balance.

Rich and Weighty

Deeper in color from longer contact with the skins of red grapes—just as you might find in the Rhône Valley region of Tavel—these wines beautifully bridge the gap for white and red wine lovers. In addition to richer fruit concentration, they offer greater structure with perceptible tannins. These are the wines for juicy cheeseburgers, charcuterie plates, and peppery smoked brisket—try it, you won’t regret it.

2018 Bending Branch Frizzante, $20

Lush red fruits and smoky dried herbs lead to a playful, effervescent palate with flavors of candied berries and a pleasantly tart finish.

2018 Bending Branch Tannat Rosé, $24

Brawny and racy, this wine reveals the powerful Tannat grape with ripe raspberry, strawberry, and pomegranate amid an opulent, grippy structure.

2018 Duchman Family Winery Dry Rosé, $22

Deeply rich in color, this wine is lush with red fruit and dried summer herbs and offers a full palate with a touch of tannins.

2018 Lewis Wines Round Mountain Rosé, $25

Bright and floral with notes of strawberry, cherry, and raspberry palate with a crisp, yet rounded body.

2018 Llano Estacado Signature Rose, $10

Approachable, yet weighty and powerful, this rosé is a perfect match for red wine lovers. Its magenta color belies opulent floral and forest berry aromas and a rich, firm palate structure.

2018 Ron Yates Grenache Rose, $25

Beautifully balanced with hints of ripe tropical fruit commingling with ripe forest berries.