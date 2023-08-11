In El Paso, a hazardous-waste team was deployed when 100 gallons of hot sauce leaked from a semitruck on Interstate 10, backing up traffic for miles.

The U.S. Postal Service suspended mail delivery to nearly two dozen Travis County homes because a hawk nesting in the area was attacking humans.

A Montgomery County grandmother posted photos of herself baking bread in a brick mailbox amid 100 degree temperatures and then, after the images went viral, admitted that they were staged.

Scientists in West Texas discovered the remains of a marine reptile called a plesiosaur, the first Jurassic-era vertebrate fossils discovered in Texas.

The FBI offered $5,000 for information to help catch the “Sticky Note Bandit,” a man who, dressed as a woman, has robbed or attempted to rob four Houston banks in less than two weeks, handing tellers threatening sticky notes.

Texas game wardens relocated a nearly eight-foot alligator to a zoo in New Braunfels twenty years after a zoo volunteer illegally took home an egg, hatched it, and raised it as a pet.

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted out a fictitious article from a parody website, the Dunning-Kruger Times, that stated that country singer Garth Brooks, who has recently drawn the ire of conservative activists, had gotten booed off the stage at a music festival.

An Austin nonprofit hired about 150 goats to eat poison ivy and other undesirable flora along the city’s hike-and-bike trails.

An Arlington Army veteran who was struggling to promote his supernatural-themed young adult novel saw it shoot to the top of the Amazon best-seller list after a stranger posted a TikTok video of the author being ignored during a book signing at a Kroger store.

