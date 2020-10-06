Tom Brown’s Body, Chapter 2: Tom’s Loop

At the stroke of midnight on Thanksgiving eve, 2016, Penny Meek checked her phone. Her son Tom Brown had gone cruising with a few friends that evening, and his curfew was midnight. According to Penny, Tom was rarely late. If he was going to miss curfew by a few minutes, he always called or texted to let her know. But that night she hadn’t heard from him. Penny said she called and texted Tom. Tom’s older brother, Tucker, who was in the living room watching a movie with his friend Taylor Russell, did the same. But Tom didn’t answer. At around 12:30, Penny woke her husband Chris and told him she was going to look for Tom. She grabbed her keys and climbed in her Chevy Suburban. Tucker and Taylor piled into Tucker’s Toyota 4Runner. Penny drove around town, while Tucker scoured the surrounding highways and farm-to-market roads. He said he feared Tom had been in an accident—“and you know, if that’s what happened, we could get him some help and save his life,” Tucker told me. After an hour or so, Tucker said, he dropped Taylor off at his house, and then he continued searching for Tom for another hour. Meanwhile, Penny returned home and called Kaleb King, who had been with Tom earlier that evening, to ask if he had any idea where Tom might be. Kaleb was taken aback—he knew his friend to always make it home by curfew—so he called Michael Caseltine and Christian Webb, who had also gone cruising with Tom that night. Neither had any idea what might’ve happened. “My first thought was that he had just gotten a flat tire,” Christian later told me. “I mean, nothing ever happens in Canadian—nothing terrible. So, I mean, I was concerned, but I didn’t have a huge amount of concern.” In Case You Missed It: Tom Brown's Body, Chapter 1: A Pretty Little Place Kaleb, Michael, and Christian each got in their own cars to search for Tom. Kaleb was accompanied by his mother. They drove everywhere: downtown, the football stadium, the rodeo arena, even out to Lake Marvin, the reservoir east of Canadian that’s surrounded by campsites and picnic areas.

At roughly 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Penny called the sheriff’s department in Canadian to report Tom as missing. (There is no local police department.) The dispatcher relayed the news to a deputy on duty named Pyne Gregory. According to the report later filed by Gregory, he first drove around town looking for Tom’s Durango. Then, around 4 a.m., he pulled up to the Meeks’ home. Penny, Chris, and Tucker met the deputy on the front porch. Maybe, they suggested, Tom had gone to see Saige Pennington, the girl he had recently stopped dating. They’d heard she was home for Thanksgiving weekend. Tucker told Gregory he’d ride along and show him where Saige lived, about eight miles outside of town. But when they arrived, Tom’s Durango wasn’t there. By 7:30 a.m., Penny and Chris were on their way to see Nathan Lewis, the sheriff of Hemphill County, of which Canadian is the county seat. Lewis is a handsome 32-year-old with short red hair and a neatly trimmed beard. (Residents say he looks exactly like the NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.) A native of Canadian—his father used to be mayor—Lewis began working for small-town Panhandle police departments when he was in his early twenties. In September 2016 he took over as sheriff of Hemphill County after campaigning on a war on drugs platform, telling voters that he and his deputies would stop at nothing to bring down the drug dealers scattered around the county, which is nine hundred square miles in size. Lewis quickly proved to be good at drug busts: he started making arrests soon after he was sworn into office that September. But he had never conducted a missing person’s case. And suddenly, here he was, talking to Penny about where her son might possibly have gone. Lewis and Penny knew one another. They and their families both attended First United Methodist Church. But they weren’t exactly friends—and it all had to do with Tom. Just a year earlier, in 2015, Lewis was working as a sheriff’s deputy in a neighboring county. Late one night, driving back to his home in Canadian, he noticed a handful of teenagers, including Tom, hanging around the Palace movie theater. Lewis suspected they were up to no good. He ordered Tom into his truck. “I said, ‘Tom, what the hell are y’all doing?’ ” Lewis told me. “ ‘You guys need to get y’all’s butts home.’ ” Tom told Penny a different story. He said that he and his friends were only looking for a friend whose father ran the theater, and that Lewis had accosted him. Penny was so upset that she filed a complaint against Lewis with the sheriff’s department. Although it went nowhere—Lewis insisted that he had not mistreated Tom—Penny began telling her friends that Lewis should never become sheriff of Hemphill County. “I felt like if he was elected sheriff, that’s what he was going do to our kids in the community all the time,” she said. “Like he was just going to mess with them.” When I spoke to Lewis, he said he didn’t begrudge Penny over the movie theater incident. He said that when she and Chris arrived at his office, worried about Tom, he treated them with respect. But, he admitted, he was initially skeptical that Tom really was missing. “To be honest with you, I figured that we had a high school kid who went out and partied and didn’t come home on time,” Lewis said. Not long after their meeting, however, Lewis got a phone call. Tom’s Durango had been found. Photograph by Nick Simonite Earlier that morning, Christian Webb and her father, Trey, a well-to-do Canadian resident who owns a helicopter sales and service company, had decided to search for Tom in one of the company’s four-seater helicopters. Trey was an experienced pilot, and he hovered low to the ground, crisscrossing Canadian and the surrounding area. He and Christian spotted Tom’s red Durango parked under a small grove of trees across a dirt road from the water treatment plant just north of town. It was a strange place to find the vehicle, Christian said. She had no idea the dirt road even existed. “And I was almost sure that Tom didn’t know about it. We never drove up to that point at all.” After getting the call, Lewis raced to the scene. He and a deputy approached the Durango. “We walked around the car several times, looking around,” he said. “There was nobody in the car. Then we started circling around, you know, kind of looking in the area to see if we could see anything, find anything.” Because it hadn’t rained for several days, the ground was packed and not conducive to footprints. Still, Lewis said, he and the deputy did spot one light shoe print outside the driver’s door. They also noticed what looked to be a urine mark near the same door. Scattered inside the Durango, which was unlocked, were cans of smokeless tobacco, two pairs of football cleats, towels, jumper cables, a pillow, and a clown costume (which Tom had worn for a school drama production, Penny later told me). There was no sign of his wallet, his keys, his cellphone, or his mother’s debit card. Lewis, however, did spy Michael Caseltine’s debit card, which had fallen between the front seats. And there was a thin streak of blood on the inside of the front driver’s door by the handle. “It looked like it was probably a knuckle cut or something, or a finger cut or paper cut,” he said. “It was very dry.” There was one other thing Lewis and his deputy discovered: a .25-caliber shell casing on the floorboard. Lewis said he was confounded, because as far as he could tell, “there was nothing in the car that said that there was a gunshot that went off in that car. There was no splatter. There was no gunpowder residue in the car. There was nothing.” Courtesy of Nathan Lewis Within minutes, the news about Tom’s abandoned Durango was racing through town like a prairie fire. Some residents postponed their Thanksgiving meals, drove to the water treatment plant, and started searching for Tom on foot, horseback, and four-wheelers. Trey and Christian Webb continued scanning for Tom from their helicopter, and the Webbs’ son, Emmett, joined the search in a second helicopter. Game wardens arrived with a tracking dog. But no one spotted Tom, and the dog couldn’t find a scent to follow. As the day wore on, friends and neighbors dropped by Penny’s house with leftover turkey and pumpkin pie and words of encouragement. Tom and Tucker’s father, Kelly Brown, a bank examiner, drove in from Perryton, 46 miles to the northwest. (“I was shaking so bad I couldn’t stand it,” he told me.) At some point that afternoon, Sheriff Lewis talked to Penny. He asked if anyone in her family owned a .25-caliber pistol. No, she said. “And then, he just said he was returning the car,” Penny told me. “I said, ‘Why are you bringing the car back?’ And he said, ‘Well, we’re done with it; we don’t need it anymore.’ And I said, ‘You’re telling me you processed the car? You’ve gotten fingerprints or whatever from the car?’ ‘Well, we don’t need it anymore,’ he told me. I said, ‘Okay.’ ” When the Durango arrived, Tucker did his own examination of the vehicle and found nothing “out of the ordinary.” But the next morning, Lewis ordered that the Durango be towed back to the sheriff’s department. He told me he had spent a sleepless night thinking he should inspect the Durango one more time to make sure no evidence was overlooked. “We did everything again,” he said. “We re-wiped the blood spot. We went and we put more ink on that car, fingerprint dust, than you can imagine to make sure we didn’t miss anything.” Actually, however, something was missing—which no one noticed until the superintendent of Canadian public schools dropped by Penny’s house to check on her. The superintendent asked if anyone had seen Tom’s school computer. If Tom had been using it to get online, he said, perhaps it could be traced. Penny said that Tom stowed his computer and his schoolbooks in his backpack, which he almost always left in the Durango unless he needed to bring it inside the house to do homework. She said she hadn’t seen it. Tucker mentioned that he hadn’t seen the backpack either. Perhaps Tom had taken it with him after leaving the Durango. Attempts to trace Tom’s laptop were unsuccessful, but the absence of his backpack was puzzling. Why would Tom park the Durango by the water treatment plant—a place that was supposedly foreign to him—and walk away, carrying his wallet, his keys, his cellphone, and his backpack containing his books and laptop? And where in the world would he be going? Or had something else entirely taken place in those early hours of Thanksgiving morning? Something that no one could yet imagine?

