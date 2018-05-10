Over the past five months, Texas Monthly writers have spoken with two dozen Texas women about their experiences in the workplace and what needs to change for future generations of working women. They talked to politicians and musicians, to oil workers and union organizers. In the Women’s Voices Project, these women offer their perspectives and ideas on how to move forward from the Me Too movement—whether through frank office conversations about subtle sexism or featuring female artists or running for office yourself. In this special podcast episode, associate editor Charley Locke and executive editor Katy Vine talk about the need for the project and the common threads that emerged from conversations with women across the state.

