On June 12, the thirty-third annual Reading the West Book Awards winners were announced, and The Big Texas Cookbook won in the Eating the West category. According to Reading the West’s website, the organization “was conceived to celebrate the diversity, courage, tenacity, expertise, and indie spirit of the bookstores in the Mountains & Plains Independent Booksellers Association. Our goal is to bring bookstores, books, and readers together, to promote the best of our regional authors and stories, and to feature the passionate recommendations of our booksellers.”

The Big Texas Cookbook has received recognition from such national media programs as CBS Mornings’ The Dish, but this is its first award win. The cookbook is available for purchase at BookPeople, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Nowhere Bookshop, IndieBound, Hudson Booksellers, or your local bookstore.