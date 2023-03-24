HBO Max has released the official trailer for Love & Death—the Max Original limited series written by David E. Kelley based on parts one and two of the 1984 Texas Monthly article “Love and Death in Silicon Prairie,” as well as the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom.

Watch the full trailer above.

Though the Love & Death official premiere is set for April 27 on HBO Max, the show’s star-studded cast gathered in Austin earlier this month for its world premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival. Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, and Patrick Fugit walked the red carpet on Saturday, March 11, and participated in a post-screening Q&A alongside director and producer Lesli Linka Glatter, writer and creator David E. Kelley, and producer Per Saari.

For more Love & Death content ahead of the series’ April 27 premiere, check out our true crime hub and subscribe to our true crime newsletter.