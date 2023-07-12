Alex Samuels joined the Texas Monthly team last week as a news and politics writer. Alex, who grew up in Dallas and went to the University of Texas at Austin, comes to TM most recently from FiveThirtyEight, where she covered the intersection of race and politics and the changing electorate. Before that, she was at the Texas Tribune, first as a community reporter and then as a political reporter. She covered a wide range of topics on the politics beat, including stories on COVID shutdowns and business reopenings. She also wrote about a man whom she discovered had fraudulently claimed to be a survivor of a mass shooting.

In addition, TM is excited to officially welcome Kayla Miracle to the editorial staff as a full-time assistant photo editor. Kayla, who is a Fort Worth native and who also graduated from UT, has worked as a contractor for Texas Monthly for the past two years, lending her talents to articles about Boots O’Neal, Harper Watters, miniature cattle, and the Dallas Sumo Club, among other topics. Before her time at Texas Monthly, Kayla worked in Los Angeles as a photo and art assistant at the Hollywood Reporter and as a photo editor at Billboard.