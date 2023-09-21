On Tuesday, Texas Monthly’s White Hats podcast was named a finalist in the second-annual Signal Awards for Best Original Score/Music in Limited Series & Specials. The designation also makes the podcast eligible for the Listener’s Choice Award in the same category.

The original music for White Hats was written by Brian Standefer, Texas Monthly’s director of audio. Standefer has engineered, scored, and produced almost all of TM’s original podcasts—including Boomtown, Tom Brown’s Body, America’s Girls, and Stephenville—since he started in 2018 as the multimedia producer.

According to Signal Awards, these designations are “the mark of the industry’s best in class audio experiences.” Being recognized as a finalist means that White Hats was among the highest-scoring work of nearly two thousand podcasts entered.

Voting for the Signal Listener’s Choice Awards is open now through October 5 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Click here to cast your vote! Winners will be announced Tuesday, October 10.