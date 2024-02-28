Have you heard the good news? Beyoncé is releasing a country album.

The Houston native’s announcement this month cemented the fact that the Western country lifestyle—and the look that goes with it—has finally reached its mainstream zenith. If you need a clue that we’ve hit peak country, just take inventory of the A-listers caught cosplaying cowboys in recent months: everyone from Elon Musk to Kim Kardashian has been spotted in a brimmed hat.

In Bey’s hometown, though, on opening night of the city’s largest Western event of the year—the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo—attendees demonstrated an understanding and appreciation for authentic Texas fashions.

The crowd largely adhered to an understated dress code—sundresses and boots will remain the official Texan uniform until the state ceases to exist. Pearl-snaps and button-ups, as appropriate for a small-town honky-tonk as for the larger Houston stage, joined the traditional garb. But throughout the rodeo grounds, the look du jour was dressed up with thoughtful and individualized accessories: bolo ties, concho belts, hat feathers, and statement boots (sooo many boots). Colorful embroidery lent smartly fitted jackets and vests a Southwestern affect, as did touches of silver in jewelry, buckles, buttons, and purse accents. Vests had a big night.

Among showier showgoers, denim dominated, with countless different types of full-jean jumpsuits and dresses present and accounted for; every fourth person was wearing some version of the same, including yours truly. Fringe—on purses, boots, clothing, and jackets—was likewise rampant, in muted variations of tan, brown, and black leather.

We’ve come to expect a certain caricatured cowgirl style, reminiscent of Nashville bachelorette parties, at events such as Austin City Limits and the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Cow prints and the pinkified “yeehaw” look was mostly left to those more urban concerns—though it wasn’t totally without representation.

Of course, there was still room for flash and fun, including extra tall heeled boots, embellished “Howdy” earrings, and a bejeweled version of the classic denim jumpsuit. But our favorite looks managed to incorporate unexpected colors and accessories into traditional Western wear. The rodeogoers on our best-dressed list embraced a rural aesthetic with deep, decades-long roots in Texas culture—an approach to style that will continue to represent our denizens, even when the culture at large moves on from this moment.