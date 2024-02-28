Have you heard the good news? Beyoncé is releasing a country album.

The Houston native’s announcement this month cemented the fact that the Western country lifestyle—and the look that goes with it—has finally reached its mainstream zenith. If you need a clue that we’ve hit peak country, just take inventory of the A-listers caught cosplaying cowboys in recent months: everyone from Elon Musk to Kim Kardashian has been spotted in a brimmed hat. 

In Bey’s hometown, though, on opening night of the city’s largest Western event of the year—the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo—attendees demonstrated an understanding and appreciation for authentic Texas fashions. 

The crowd largely adhered to an understated dress code—sundresses and boots will remain the official Texan uniform until the state ceases to exist. Pearl-snaps and button-ups, as appropriate for a small-town honky-tonk as for the larger Houston stage, joined the traditional garb. But throughout the rodeo grounds, the look du jour was dressed up with thoughtful and individualized accessories: bolo ties, concho belts, hat feathers, and statement boots (sooo many boots). Colorful embroidery lent smartly fitted jackets and vests a Southwestern affect, as did touches of silver in jewelry, buckles, buttons, and purse accents. Vests had a big night. 

Among showier showgoers, denim dominated, with countless different types of full-jean jumpsuits and dresses present and accounted for; every fourth person was wearing some version of the same, including yours truly. Fringe—on purses, boots, clothing, and jackets—was likewise rampant, in muted variations of tan, brown, and black leather.   

We’ve come to expect a certain caricatured cowgirl style, reminiscent of Nashville bachelorette parties, at events such as Austin City Limits and the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Cow prints and the pinkified “yeehaw” look was mostly left to those more urban concerns—though it wasn’t totally without representation.

Of course, there was still room for flash and fun, including extra tall heeled boots, embellished “Howdy” earrings, and a bejeweled version of the classic denim jumpsuit. But our favorite looks managed to incorporate unexpected colors and accessories into traditional Western wear. The rodeogoers on our best-dressed list embraced a rural aesthetic with deep, decades-long roots in Texas culture—an approach to style that will continue to represent our denizens, even when the culture at large moves on from this moment.

Kaylee Hane’s silhouetted horse slip dress reminded us of what we all really turned out to see: the bronc-busting.
Photograph by Randi Reding
Eva Pickens’s outfit combined a vest and fringe, two of the styles rodeogoers wore most. Most fringe—minus the sparkly outliers—was old-school leather in muted browns and blacks.
Photograph by Randi Reding
Men largely suited up in pearl-snaps, button-ups, and brimmed hats. Luke Schaper elevated the traditional look with a Southwestern-style print.
Photograph by Randi Reding
Friends (left to right) Joy Gillaspia, Dana Wells, Ashley Schuberth, and Donna Nabers in the unofficial uniform of the Houston Rodeo: basics dressed up with statement boots, hats, turquoise, and fringe.
Photograph by Randi Reding
Many of the women present paired their countrified looks with high-end designer handbags. Shelby Stewart managed to signal status and culture all in one with her Gucci bag with a horseshoe clasp.
Silver accents, including Steve Gurnee’s crossed-revolvers bolo tie, popped up on guests of all ages.
Photograph by Randi Reding
Sorry, Coco Chanel: Houston Rodeo Opening Day isn’t the time to take off one accessory before leaving the house. Jackie Rivera managed to match her sequined duster to her boots, earrings, necklace, and belt.
Photograph by Randi Reding
Lena Pearsall showed out in a denim jumpsuit—the most popular look of the evening—and a matching denim purse. She kept the fit country and trend-relevant with a cowboy hat straight out of the early aughts.
Photograph by Randi Reding
Paulette Morison’s black and white ensemble extended from her cowboy hat to her earrings (featured image, above) and all the way down to her boots.
Photograph by Randi Reding
With extra tall heeled boots and “Howdy” earrings, Adriana Bojorquez embraced a pop culture interpretation of the cool cowgirl.
Photograph by Randi Reding
Decorative bands helped distinguish showgoers in the giant wave of cowboy hats. Stephen Ferguson’s paisley variation tied together his jewelry and printed top.
Photograph by Randi Reding