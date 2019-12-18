A Retreat Under the West Texas Sky

In 2012, a few years after Austin couple Ford and Lindsay Smith bought their Marfa vacation home, Ranch 2810, they got a call from a prospective weekend renter they couldn’t refuse: Beyoncé. All it took was a photo of Queen Bey hula-hooping in the yard for their modern desert oasis to go viral. Set on 2,700 acres, the 8,000-square-foot home, designed by Houston architect Carlos Jiménez, features five master suites and inviting common areas, including a sleek library. The Smiths visit every month to take in the panoramas from the courtyard and the second-story deck, which overlooks the Davis Mountains. Says Lindsay, “No matter the season, the view is always breathtaking.” When the Smiths aren’t there, the home is available for rent through Explore Ranches, a company started by three native Texans that rents out one-of-a-kind ranch homes and experiences.