A Retreat Under the West Texas Sky

This Marfa getaway takes advantage of the incredible desert and mountain views in every possible way.

spaces buena vista marfa . ranch
Lauren Smith Ford
January 2020
Ford and Lindsay Smith at Ranch 2810, in Marfa, on November 22, 2019.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

In 2012, a few years after Austin couple Ford and Lindsay Smith bought their Marfa vacation home, Ranch 2810, they got a call from a prospective weekend renter they couldn’t refuse: Beyoncé. All it took was a photo of Queen Bey hula-hooping in the yard for their modern desert oasis to go viral. Set on 2,700 acres, the 8,000-square-foot home, designed by Houston architect Carlos Jiménez, features five master suites and inviting common areas, including a sleek library. The Smiths visit every month to take in the panoramas from the courtyard and the second-story deck, which overlooks the Davis Mountains. Says Lindsay, “No matter the season, the view is always breathtaking.” When the Smiths aren’t there, the home is available for rent through Explore Ranches, a company started by three native Texans that rents out one-of-a-kind ranch homes and experiences.

The inviting lap pool at Ranch 2810 is just off the outdoor living area, complete with a fireplace.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 8 Photos

The main living area features the best and biggest window for viewing the Davis Mountains, says owner Lindsay Smith.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 8 Photos

A covered pathway connects the main house to a courtyard.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 8 Photos

The upper deck is a great place from which to try to catch a glimpse of those famous Marfa Lights. ("A glass of red wine helps," Lindsay adds.)

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 8 Photos

A table with seating for ten people is the centerpiece of the well-appointed dining room.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 8 Photos

Austin-based Ford and Lindsay Smith bought Ranch 2810 about ten years ago.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 8 Photos

The modern library also doubles as an intimate dining space, especially on a cold night with a fire in the fireplace.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 8 Photos

The property features two courtyards. "I'm not sure how many species of birds dwell in here, but they wake us up each morning with their songs," says Lindsay.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 8 Photos

Tags: Style, Explore Ranches, Ford Smith, Lindsay Smith, Ranch 2810, Spaces

Texas Monthly