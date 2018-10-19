Inside Famed Photographer Dan Winters’s Hill Country Studio

“It inspires my creativity to walk around and just look at all the beautiful objects around me,” says celebrated photographer Dan Winters of the former general store, about 25 miles outside Austin, that for almost nineteen years has served as his studio. The 115-year-old building is where Winters, known for his moody and evocative images, has edited portraits of A-listers such as Barack Obama, Ryan Gosling, Sandra Bullock, and Gael García Bernal (he’s shot some there, too). He has also shot covers and features for Texas Monthly over the last few decades. Eclectic collections—cameras, books, and hats—and cabinets of curiosities fill much of the space. The studio “speaks to me when I need inspiration and has truly become an extension of me as well as a piece of my art.”

This article originally appeared in the November 2018 issue of Texas Monthly.