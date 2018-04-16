Women’s Adventure Group Brings Vintage Trailers to Round Top

For four days, Sisters on the Fly members from around the country camped in their retro Airstreams, Shastas, and more.

Sisters on the Fly, the largest (and possibly most festive) women’s outdoor adventure group in the country, recently brought their seventy-five retro-fitted trailers to the Junk Gypsy’s Wander Inn (also known as Gypsyville) in Round Top for a four-night campout. Founded in 1999 and currently boasting about 4,500 active members, the Sisters convene at outdoor-friendly locales around the country to go on camping trips, horseback rides, fishing excursions, and other adventures.

The lively crew even earns badges for achievements, but the Girl Scouts this isn’t—you get the naked nymph badge, for example, by streaking in a semi-public spot. Members range in age from their early forties to their late seventies, and each woman has a different story for how she joined Sisters on the Fly.

Amie and Jolie Sikes, who started Junk Gypsy in 1998 as a way to sell their vintage finds—which led to their own show on HGTV and the opening of their popular HQ and store in Round Top—have known the group for years. “These women are our kindred spirits,” Amie says. “They are not the types who just decided to RV one weekend. They are veterans who know what they are doing, and it was the coolest thing to see them all together.”

To celebrate the Sisters’s four-night stay in Round Top, the Sikes hosted a vintage trailer tour at Gypsyville, where partygoers could peak inside each top-to-bottom themed trailer, from Elvis and Victorian to a ‘Bee Hive.’ Proceeds from the evening, which entailed a gourmet hot dog bar and much revelry, benefited the restoration of the historic Fayetteville School House.