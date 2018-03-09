beaumont
The Mighty Mudbug

Apr 20, 2016 By J.C. Reid

Is there anything sweeter than crawfish in season? Come along for the best eats in Louisiana and Texas.
In the Land of Links

Dec 8, 2015 By Daniel Vaughn

Hitting the barbecue trail in Texas is something of a weekend sport. Plenty of people create their own routes, but one of the more official itineraries—the Texas Barbecue Trail, which takes you from Taylor to Elgin, Lockhart, and finally through Luling—is enormously popular. As the name suggests it’s a great…
Grease Balls of Southeast Texas

Nov 3, 2015 By Daniel Vaughn

This feature was originally published in the Fall 2015 issue of Gravy, the quarterly magazine from the Southern Foodways Alliance. Patillo’s Bar-B-Q in Beaumont, Texas, is the fourth-oldest barbecue joint in the state. You’ve probably never heard of it. Its founder, Jack Pat(t)illo, is believed to be a direct…
Oil on Canvas

May 13, 2015 By Lonn Taylor

How the Spindletop gusher turned one prospector into an arts patron with an unusual flair for self-recrimination. 

Interview: Robert Patillo of Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

Apr 8, 2015 By Daniel Vaughn

Owner: Patillo’s Bar-B-Q; Opened 1912 Age: 67 Smoker: Indirect Heat Wood-Fired Pit Wood: Hickory, red oak, white oak, and pecan Patillo’s Bar-B-Q has been operating in Beaumont since 1912. It has moved around a lot in the past 100 years, but it’s always been in the family. That makes it the oldest family…
A Brisket Tour in Southeast Texas

Apr 7, 2015 By Daniel Vaughn

Bad brisket is nothing new on the barbecue trail, but there are some days when you just can’t catch a break—or, as was the case for me recently, two consecutive days where I searched high and low for a good slice of smoked beef in Beaumont and Southeast Texas. It began…
Gerard’s Barbecue

Mar 20, 2015 By Daniel Vaughn

George Gerard didn’t have much time for adjustment to running a barbecue joint. He had planned to leave behind the family business for a life as an electrician in Austin, but his parents pleaded with him to come back home to Beaumont. He relented and a short time later, his…

