Tacos
Smoked in Texas: BBQ Tacos at BBQ on the Brazos

Oct 18, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

Combining barbecue and tacos is a damn-near perfect culinary Texas creation. In fact, it is the barbecue tacos at Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ in Austin that has made this one of my favorite joints in the state. I’ve often wished that more tortillas were stuffed with smoked meat, so I was happy to find another joint…
Smoked in Texas: Smoked Brisket Tacos at Plantation BBQ

Mar 7, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

It’s become a fairly common sight in Texas: smoke rising from a little trailer parked in a gravel lot alongside the highway. But the Plantation BBQ trailer in Richmond was running a trailer long before it food trucks were de rigueur. Richmond is southwest of Houston, about forty minutes from downtown,…

Trending

  1. Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

    March 10, 2018 By Dan Solomon

  2. Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

    March 11, 2018 By Doyin Oyeniyi

  3. ‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

    March 11, 2018 By Dan Solomon

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly