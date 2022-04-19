Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Travis and Katie Roberts say their store, Z Bar Trading Company, is like Hotel California. “You can find your way in, but you can’t find your way out,” they joke.

Inside the old Kerr Mercantile building in Sanderson, Z Bar Trading Company is a hardware store that stocks home goods, accessories, and trinkets. The building—thought by some to be designed by El Paso-based Henry Trost, architect of the Gage Hotel and Hotel Paisano—sat empty until the Robertses purchased it in 2012.

In this video from Texas Country Reporter, take a tour of the one-a-kind retail cavern—a place where a flashlight and an open mind can get you through the twisting, turning, towering aisles.