In one of the most diverse cities in the United States, Mister McKinney has been able to make a name for himself by teaching tourists Houston’s rich history out of a roofless bus.

With a background in theater and a flair for the dramatic, the native Houstonian has dedicated his entire life to learning the ins and outs of every corner of the city. Take a back seat on a recent tour in this video from Texas Country Reporter.