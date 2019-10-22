The Culture

Photos of East Austin, Before the Boom

A new book celebrates a pair of well-established African-American and Latino communities that are disappearing from Texas’s fastest-growing city.

By
Jeff Salamon
Date
Share
Notes

The Comal Food Store, on Comal Street in East Austin, circa 2008. Built in 1922, it closed in 2017. Two years later, the land it sat on was valued at $1.4 million.

Photograph by John Langmore

John Langmore will appear at the Texas Book Festival on Sunday, October 27, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. in Capitol Extension Room E2.036.

For four years, beginning in 2006, Austin photographer John Langmore trained his camera on a moving target: the city’s quickly gentrifying East Side, long home to much of Austin’s African American and Latino populations. But as the city’s economy boomed in recent years, new arrivals, many of them white professionals, began moving in, looking to live near the city’s vibrant downtown. 

In many ways, this was a positive development. Derelict lots were cleaned up and put to good use. Longtime homeowners sold their houses and made a windfall. Some veteran merchants prospered as new money flowed in. But as Langmore’s Fault Lines: Portraits of East Austin (Maverick Books / Trinity University Press) makes clear, there have been profound costs as well: two communities bound by the thick, multigenerational ties of family and tradition are in danger of coming apart. “There was a rich sense of community in East Austin, a real ‘it takes a village’ approach to raising the younger generation,” resident Johnny Limón writes in an essay included in the book. Much of that has disappeared.

Langmore focuses on those old ways, rather than on the conflict between old and new. The East Austin portrayed here is a place of street fiestas, barbershop gossip, and Sunday-morning church services, not brewpubs, fancy coffee shops, and limestone-and-brushed-nickel apartment complexes. It’s a snapshot of a place that, Langmore writes, “time will render unrecognizable to future generations.”

East Austin in 2008.

Photograph by John Langmore

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Sam’s Bar-B-Que at East Twelfth and Poquito Streets, in 2010.

Photograph by John Langmore

View Slideshow 10 Photos

A celebration at Zavala Elementary School on Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street in 2009.

Photograph by John Langmore

View Slideshow 10 Photos

A home on Canterbury Street that backed up to the controversial Holly Power Plant, in 2007. The plant was decommissioned in 2017.

Photograph by John Langmore

View Slideshow 10 Photos

A Sunday evening at Edward Rendon Sr. Park in 2009.

Photograph by John Langmore

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Leal’s Tires on Cesar Chavez Boulevard in 2007.

Photograph by John Langmore

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Roosevelt “Bubba” Stewart cutting hair at the Doll House Barber Shop on Rosewood Avenue in 2006. Bubba ran the Dollhouse Barbershop for more than forty years until rising rents and dwindling customers forced him to close.

Photograph by John Langmore

View Slideshow 10 Photos

A Juneteenth celebration in 2009 at Rosewood Park in East Austin.

Photograph by John Langmore

View Slideshow 10 Photos

A Juneteenth celebration in East Austin in 2009.

Photograph by John Langmore

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Diana’s Flowers and Estrada’s Cleaners (established in 1960) on East Seventh Street, in 2006.

Photograph by John Langmore

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Photos of East Austin, Before the Boom

East Austin in 2008.

Photograph by John Langmore

Sam’s Bar-B-Que at East Twelfth and Poquito Streets, in 2010.

Photograph by John Langmore

A celebration at Zavala Elementary School on Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street in 2009.

Photograph by John Langmore

A home on Canterbury Street that backed up to the controversial Holly Power Plant, in 2007. The plant was decommissioned in 2017.

Photograph by John Langmore

A Sunday evening at Edward Rendon Sr. Park in 2009.

Photograph by John Langmore

Leal’s Tires on Cesar Chavez Boulevard in 2007.

Photograph by John Langmore

Roosevelt “Bubba” Stewart cutting hair at the Doll House Barber Shop on Rosewood Avenue in 2006. Bubba ran the Dollhouse Barbershop for more than forty years until rising rents and dwindling customers forced him to close.

Photograph by John Langmore

A Juneteenth celebration in 2009 at Rosewood Park in East Austin.

Photograph by John Langmore

A Juneteenth celebration in East Austin in 2009.

Photograph by John Langmore

Diana’s Flowers and Estrada’s Cleaners (established in 1960) on East Seventh Street, in 2006.

Photograph by John Langmore

Trending

  1. The ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot Is No Laughing Matter, Unfortunately
  2. The Only Texas Chili Recipe You’ll Ever Need
  3. When ‘Angels in America’ Came to East Texas
  4. The Great Texas Whiskey Boom
  5. The 12 Most Dangerous Critters in Texas
Share
Tags: Books, East Austin, John Langmore, Texas Book Festival

Comments

Recommended

01
Severo Perez’s Complex Valentine to San Antonio

By John Phillip Santos

02
The Secret Side of Janis Joplin

By Patricia Sharpe

03
Has Christopher Brown Seen Houston’s Future?

By Erik Morse

04
How Ire’ne Lara Silver Learned to Flip the Script

By Cat Cardenas

05
Rachel Monroe’s Life of Crime

By Sam Karas

06
Attica and Tembi Locke on Texas Memories, Dealing With Writer’s Block, and the Joy of Luby’s

By Leigh-Ann Jackson

07
Shaun Hamill Keeps the Horror Close to Home

By Erik Morse

08
Paul Tough on the Problems With College Today

By Katy Vine

09
Heisman trophy winner Earl Campbell
Why Earl Campbell Matters

By Joe Levin

10
Let’s All Embrace The Fact That José Altuve is the Greatest Astro of All Time

By Dan Solomon

11
Texas Monthly Recommends: Sarah Jaffe’s ‘This Is Better’

By Texas Monthly

12
The Creator of Amazon’s ‘Undone’ on the Animation Style Born in Texas

By Dan Solomon

Latest

Photos of East Austin, Before the Boom

By Jeff Salamon

This TikTok of a Kid Eating a Ten-Patty Whataburger Is the Most Inspiring Video of the Year

By Dan Solomon

Severo Perez’s Complex Valentine to San Antonio

By John Phillip Santos

The Secret Side of Janis Joplin

By Patricia Sharpe

Has Christopher Brown Seen Houston’s Future?

By Erik Morse

How Ire’ne Lara Silver Learned to Flip the Script

By Cat Cardenas

Rachel Monroe’s Life of Crime

By Sam Karas

Attica and Tembi Locke on Texas Memories, Dealing With Writer’s Block, and the Joy of Luby’s

By Leigh-Ann Jackson

Shaun Hamill Keeps the Horror Close to Home

By Erik Morse

Paul Tough on the Problems With College Today

By Katy Vine

Why Earl Campbell Matters

By Joe Levin

Let’s All Embrace The Fact That José Altuve is the Greatest Astro of All Time

By Dan Solomon

Texas Monthly