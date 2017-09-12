Ted Cruz’s Twitter Account Got Caught ‘Liking’ Porn

It’s the latest addition to a long list of weird social media moments for the junior senator.

Ted Cruz’s Twitter account has had a pretty wild week. Whoever runs the senator’s social media page “liked” a pornographic video published early Monday morning by the Twitter account “@SexuallPosts.” We’ll spare you the prurient plot details, but it involved tight-fitted business casual clothing and a large beige sectional sofa. According to the venerable Washington Post, the video is part of a series called “Milf Hunters.”

The gaffe was first reported by the New York Daily News soon after the X-rated “like” appeared on Cruz’s Twitter feed early Tuesday morning. His team reacted quickly, but perhaps prematurely. Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier tweeted that the porno was posted to Cruz’s Twitter account, which never actually happened.

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

Later Tuesday afternoon, Cruz himself addressed the issue, telling reporters in D.C. that it was all a big mistake. “It was a staffing issue and it was inadvertent,” Cruz said, according to the Post. “It was a mistake.”

Ted Cruz just now jokes about liked porn tweet: "Perhaps we should have done something like this during the Indiana primary." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 12, 2017

Cruz declined to identify the person with the loose Twitter fingers in his office, though he did confirm to the Post that it is definitely not him. Reporters pushed hard, twice asking Cruz if he was the liker. “No,” Cruz responded quietly, as he walked away from the press gaggle.

This all comes as Cruz continues to work out the kinks in his political career following two failed presidential campaigns. Just days before “Milf Hunter”-gate, the New York Times published a story about Cruz as he visited flood-stricken areas in Texas, observing that Cruz’s presidential election defeat seems to have “spawned a kinder, gentler ‘Cruz 2.0.'” That kindness, apparently, extended to complimenting the physique of the people on the ground. As the Times wrote, Cruz “greeted Coast Guard heroes with dazzling torsos. ‘Almost every one of them ripped,’ he marveled on the Senate floor, holding for dramatic pauses pregnant enough to require bed rest. ‘These are guys that know their way around a weight room.’”

Cruz’s social media presence has been impressively active throughout his political career—his personal Twitter account, @tedcruz, has more than 3 million followers and has tweeted more than 19,000 times—it’s also led to a fairly large amount of awkward moments. “Milf Hunter”-gate isn’t the first time Cruz’s social media realm has ventured into the weird.

For example, take this tweet from way back in 2015, when Cruz participated in a video with conservative online news outlet the Independent Journal Review, in which Cruz cooked bacon by wrapping it around the barrel of a gun:

In Texas, we cook bacon a little differently than most folks… https://t.co/PnjPe79qq2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 3, 2015

And in December of last year, a video of Cruz went semi-viral after he described queso in a really provocative way:

.@tedcruz passionately defending cheese: "Queso is made to be scooped up with tortilla trips, dribbling down your chin and onto your shirt." pic.twitter.com/8j1u4ix5W0 — Jordan Rudner (@jrud) December 7, 2016

Ooh. Saucy!

And in the summer of 2014, Cruz took on the viral “Ice Bucket Challenge,” releasing a video of Cruz’s wife, Heidi, dousing him with a bucket of frozen water. His reaction is, um, odd, as he lets out a pained screech the second the freezing water touches his head. To be fair, no one looks cool when they’re getting ice water dumped on them.

And then there was spring 2016, when Cruz posted a video of himself riding a roller coaster. In a suit.

Many people have compared the ups & downs of a campaign to a roller coaster. Today, we decided to see for ourselves…https://t.co/6NFKsmPKv1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 13, 2016

More recently, Cruz’s official Senate account tweeted out this bizarre photo with Ted Cruz Doppelganger Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts. This would make for a fun spot-the-difference game. If you think you’ve spotted any difference in their faces, you’ve lost.

Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!) pic.twitter.com/M5FTY59MeJ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

In that same vein, Cruz’s personal Twitter account famously weighed in when sports news website Deadspin asked social media users to send them proof that Cruz—after it came out that he had organized a congressional pick-up basketball game—played basketball. He took that moment to get in on the jokes about Cruz’s shared looks with Grayson Allen, a star basketball player for Duke.

what do I win? pic.twitter.com/9XuRmmIkJS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2017

That one turned out well for Cruz, as his Twitter account appeared to “own” Deadspin in a bizarre exchange.

Go eat shit. — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 25, 2017

But when Cruz’s Twitter account likes a “Milf Hunters” video, no one wins. Especially not Cory Chase, the star of the film. The 36-year-old actress told the Huffington Post that she is upset at the fact that won’t see a penny of profit from whoever viewed—or at least liked—her art from Cruz’s Twitter account. She shot the video last year for the porn website Reality Kings. “I didn’t like that he watched it for free,” Chase told Huff Post. “He pirated that video. He should have paid Reality Kings for a subscription.”