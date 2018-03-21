Hip to Be Square in Georgetown

This article originally appeared in the April 2018 issue with the headline “Hip to Be Square.”

It was a festive Saturday afternoon at Georgetown’s Mesquite Creek Outfitters, a bar and outdoor-apparel store set on the historic town square, across from the Greek Revival–style Williamson County Courthouse. Bearded men in ball caps held court at tables on the sidewalk, while inside, shoppers perused racks of clothes from Austin-based Howler Brothers, leisurely lollygaggers played dominoes, and a group of new parents, with babies in tow, found respite in a round of pale lagers from Georgetown’s first craft brewery, Rentsch.

The year-old Mesquite Creek is just one of many places luring visitors to this charmer of a town (population of about 67,000), thirty miles north of Austin. Founded in 1848 and named for land donor George Washington Glasscock, Georgetown is home to Southwestern University and the large and quite happening retirement community Sun City Texas. As more restaurants and retailers move in, Georgetown has become a destination while still retaining its small-town character. Cobblestone-style pavers line the sidewalks around the square, old-fashioned street lamps stand next to tree-shaded wooden benches, and local independent businesses embrace and preserve the architectural details of the Victorian-era buildings they occupy.

Just off the square are more local gems, including the lime-green Craftsman that houses Sweet Lemon Kitchen. It’s an easy place to stop for a snack, such as chef-owner Rachel Cummins’s baked-from-scratch cinnamon rolls, and a latte from Austin roaster Summer Moon Coffee. You can also spend the night upstairs in one of the Sweet Lemon Inn’s airy suites, with tempting monikers like Lemon Chiffon and Lemon Chess.