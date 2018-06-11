First Look: The Historic Carr Mansion B&B in Galveston Goes Glam

The Carr Mansion, in Galveston, was built in 1866 by General Lewis W. Carr and, over the years, has been in the care of such illustrious Texans as former governor Richard Coke. The grand Greek Revival–style home, about a mile from the beach, is one of the island’s few surviving buildings from its era, even surviving the great storm of 1900 that destroyed two-thirds of the city. Despite its resilient history, the once grand digs lost some of their luster over the years. On July 7, after a top-to-bottom renovation led by Austin-based interior designer Shannon Eddings, the estate officially reopens as an eight-room bed-and-breakfast. Eddings masterfully married historic and new with contemporary light fixtures, brass accents, vintage nautical paintings, refurbished clawfoot tubs, and an inviting seaside-themed bar where guests will able to enjoy a gourmet happy hour. Take the first tour through the whimsical, glamorous rooms of the estate, which is bringing a whole new elevated style to the island while staying true to its roots. For reservations, visit carrmansion.com.