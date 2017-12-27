How to Ring in the New Year Across Texas

From intimate dinners to themed dance parties and family-friendly celebrations, say hello to 2018 your way.

Celebrate 300, Tricentennial Kickoff, San Antonio

Help San Antonio kick off its yearlong 300th anniversary celebration with a big fireworks show and a free concert. Over the eight acres of storied Hemisfair Park, the site of the 1968 World’s Fair, there will be interactive art installations, roaming performers, and international food offerings. The more kid-centric Yanaguana Gardens will be filled with games and pop-up performances. The evening in the park will conclude with a fireworks show choreographed to music. December 31, 6pm-12:30am, Hemisfair Park.

New Year’s Eve Prix Fixe Dinner at Otto’s, Fredericksburg

If a low-key dinner out is more your thing, book a table at intimate German bistro Otto’s, where Chef Judd Wood will serve a delicious four-course prix-fixe menu. Then, pop over to its recently opened wine and charcuterie shop next door, La Bergerie, to grab a bottle of Texas or German bubbles to ring in the New Year at home. December 31, Seatings at 5:30 and 8:30pm, Otto’s.

New Year’s Eve in Luckenbach

For a family-friendly way to have a New Year’s Eve night out, book a room at the Fredericksburg Inn & Suites and shuttle over to the Luckenbach General Store, where Thomas Michael Riley play for the crowd. It’s $35 per person, kids younger than 12 get in free, and no reservations are required. December 31, doors open at 7pm, Luckenbach General Store.

El Cosmico’s New Year’s Eve Celebration, Marfa

With a dance party helmed by DJ Daddie Dearest and a champagne toast, this free West Texas party never disappoints. Celebrate New Year’s Day with a $20-per-person brunch and live music by Primo Carrasco and David Beebe. If you are enjoying the first full week of the year in West Texas, head back to El Cosmico for the monthly event on first Saturdays, Cosmic Karaoke, under the big sky for tacos, micheladas, sangria ,and singing. December 31, 8pm-midnight; January 1, 10am-2pm.

A Funky New Year’s Eve Party at Cottonwood, Houston

Saint Arnold Brewing Co. and Splice Records are teaming up with locals Bayou City Funk (8-10:30pm) and DJ Fredster (10:30pm-1:30am) for a NYE bash at Cottonwood, an outdoor bar with 40-plus beers on tap. A rare beer list will be on hand, along with a free champagne toast at midnight. A table reservation includes your own bottle of bubbly, party favors, and a goodie bag. December 31, 8pm-1:30am, table for two $50.

New Year’s Day Brunch at Jeffrey’s, Austin

Call the mimosa cart over and start the year off right at this posh Austin fine dining spot. Opt for caviar service, one of the famous seafood towers (a piled-high masterpiece of oysters, shrimp and king crab), or keep it simple with savory buttermilk pancakes at this festive see-and-be-seen brunch ($85 per person, $40 for kids). January 1, seatings starting at 10am. Call for reservations, 512.477.5584.

Polar Bear Dip at Clayton’s, South Padre Island

Take the plunge with hundreds of other swimmers at the Clayton’s Beach Bar’s annual Polar Bear Dip. With live music, costume contests, and family-friendly fun, it’s a festive way to dive into the new year. January 1, Registration 10am, Dip 12pm.

New Year’s Day Brunch at Krause’s Biergarten & Cafe, New Braunfels

Start 2018 off with the Munich Platter, a pork shank served with mashed potatoes, chicken schnitzel, red cabbage, sauerkraut, assorted sausage, crisp pork belly, and a side of Dunkle sauce at this historic biergarten, which was renovated and reopened in 2016. All New Year’s Day, diners can partake in a self-serve Hot Chocolate bar, a Bloody Mary bar, and free black-eyed peas for the best of luck. January 1, 7:30am-10pm.

Flow Tribe at Lamberts, Austin

Lamberts’ upstairs room will take on a New Orleans vibe on New Year’s Eve with six-piece band Flow Tribe. There will hurricanes in abundance, a midnight champagne toast, and late night “Lucky Dog” inspired hot dogs and beignets. Doors open at 10pm, tickets are $75.

New Year’s Eve Boho-A-Go-Go at Midnight Rambler, Dallas

The dark and moody underground cocktail bar at the Joule will be transformed into a disco punk-themed club with two DJs, three go-go dancers, and lots of Blondie, LCD Soundsystem, and Daft Punk. General admission is $25 per person; small and large lounges that come with a food and beverage package deal can be purchased by emailing [email protected] December 31, open to the public 5-8:30pm and $25 entrance fee after 8:30pm.