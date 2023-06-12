With live bands, dedicated listening bars, in-room turntables, and vinyl collections, these hotels are giving the overnight stay a soundtrack.

AUSTIN

Located on the appropriately named Music Lane, off South Congress Avenue, this 89-room property recently opened an audiophile’s dream bar in the basement. The Equipment Room is an homage to Japanese jazu kissa, cafes dedicated to listening to jazz records, although its collection of more than 1,200 vinyl albums includes reggae, rock, and soul, too. With a high-fidelity sound system and a ceiling lined with two-inch-thick acoustic foam panels and specialty tiles, the space sounds great—whether you’re posted up at the bar or lounging on a couch. The menu includes snacks such as tuna onigiri and drinks like Thriller and Gold Dust Woman. Rates start at $275.

ROUND TOP

Don’t be fooled by the name; there’s nothing downscale about these accommodations in the tiny antiques mecca halfway between Houston and Austin. Inside the repurposed containers, guests will find cozy kitchenettes and stylish decor. Each is also stocked with an acoustic guitar for strumming, a turntable, and a stash of vinyl. Flophouze is about a ten-minute drive to Round Top Festival Institute, which, from June 10 to July 15, holds its annual summer performances by some of the world’s best classical music students. Rates start at $175.

TURKEY

This Panhandle hamlet (population: 317), about 78 miles southeast of Amarillo, is the hometown of Bob Wills, the king of western swing. But it’s not a one-note town, thanks in large part to Hotel Turkey, one block from Main Street. Every Friday and Saturday night the hotel, founded in 1927, hosts live music on the back patio, mostly shows by singer-songwriters. In addition to the fourteen guest rooms in the main building, there are five shipping containers turned suites equipped with record players and albums. Rates start at $125.

This article originally appeared in the July 2023 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Suite Sounds.” Subscribe today.