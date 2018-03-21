West Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

The Most-Epic-Big-Bend-Desert-Adventure-You’ll-Ever-Experience Hike Big Bend National Park Route: Mostly unmarked trails past Mule Ear Peaks and around the Sierra Quemada to Smokey Creek Trail

Distance: 27 miles

Difficulty: Extreme. This trip calls for physical fitness and previous backcountry experience. Potential hazards include canyon descents, extreme desert heat, and miles of unmarked trail. Three friends stood just north of Mule Ear Peaks, a sentinel-like formation near the belly of Big Bend National Park. We had reached the spot from an access point along Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive, about midway between the Chisos Basin and the Rio Grande, crossing an expanse of orangish rocks and tumbled boulders that led the way to ancient lava beds. Far to the west, a gunsight notch beckoned above a hidden ravine on the edge of the Sierra Quemada, where we hoped to find a place to pitch our tents two nights hence and refill our water at Dominguez Spring. It would be the backcountry at its finest, but we had our work cut out for us. We would soon cross a lonely arroyo, and there would be no more trails to follow. Our grizzled trio had come in search of a true wilderness challenge, something grander, sweatier, and more daunting than just another walk in the park. Big Bend has been an escape for generations of Texans who want to get lost, yet as a frequent visitor—I’ve hit Big Bend at least once a year during my two decades in Texas—I’ve noticed it’s gotten a little more crowded lately. Last year, about 440,000 people visited, a record number for the park. During busy periods, in the spring and fall, the wait for a table at the restaurant next to the Chisos Lodge can rival anything Dallas or Houston has to offer, and it’s near impossible to get a room at the lodge itself without securing a reservation far in advance. There’s even steady competition for many of the lesser-known roadside campsites. Survival Tip Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Aim for a gallon of water a day, and save the twelve-ounce cans for the end of the trail. But in the far reaches of the park, there’s always new and uncharted territory to tackle. You just need to search a little harder and walk a little farther to encounter that rare, reckless solitude. My idea to hike beyond the Mule Ears and into the desert first came about when I stumbled upon an online message board that detailed a bushwhacker’s approach to the lava fields of the remote Sierra Quemada, and I recognized a fresh challenge that would involve more than simply bidding adiós to the park’s best-known trails. We would also bypass any and all official footpaths for about half of the 27-mile hike. The notion of navigating an unmarked route invited a raised eyebrow from the ranger at the Panther Junction Visitor Center as we picked up our backcountry permits, late last February. In fact, after the ranger learned I would be writing about the journey, she took me aside by the elbow and made me promise that I would make clear that this was a rather radical plan. “In the last couple of years, we’ve not only seen a record number of visitors but also a record number of rescues,” she reminded us, adding that we would not have been allowed to take our trip a week earlier, when temperatures threatened to cross into the triple digits across the desert, during an unseasonable heat wave. She also firmly suggested that we delay our departure a day so we wouldn’t face a forecast storm. That night, as rain laced our tents from the safety of a more developed campsite in Pine Canyon, I sent her my silent thanks.

Hiking near Mule Ear Peaks, in Big Bend National Park. Photograph by Trevor Paulhus Plant life in Big Bend National Park. Photograph by Trevor Paulhus Left: Hiking near Mule Ear Peaks, in Big Bend National Park. Photograph by Trevor Paulhus Right: Plant life in Big Bend National Park. Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Given these circumstances, an obvious question for some people would be why an ordinary family man would set out on such an endeavor when Big Bend offers easier hikes with superior views, not to mention plenty of rare birds and lovely woodlands in the shady mountains. For me, the answer lay in the craving for something beyond a simple change of pace, an experience that might shake awake the primitive core of my technology-dimmed mind. If my companions and I succeeded, roaming across sketchy slopes dotted with shin-daggers and searching for cairns across washes where cottonwoods and Mexican buckeye thrive in seemingly impossible conditions, we stood a chance of touching something divine. That may seem far-out, but we were well on our way by the end of first day. The gunsight notch remained in the distance, but the trail was behind us. We made camp by an old stone corral and watched the wheeling stars go by. Survival Tip You can always find your bearings with a stick and a little help from the sun. Place the stick upright in the ground and mark the tip of the shadow. Wait fifteen minutes and mark the shadow again. The line between the two points represents a rough east-west axis. Near the middle of our second day, we made a sweaty ascent up a jagged chasm bisected by a fallen fence that at some point during the past century had likely kept livestock from disappearing into the wild. My companions were Pat, an old college buddy, and Perry, an Austin-based friend. We each carried about thirty pounds of gear, plus food and water. Pat had a satellite compass and altimeter, and I carried a topographic map. We had passed a dozen miles since the last trail marker, which was only a camouflage bandanna tied to an ocotillo branch. “Do what you need to be your best,” Pat barked after a break on the ridge. If the slope up had been a grind, the descent was something entirely more hellish. I tried the old skier’s trick of adjusting my view of the slope by tilting my head, searching for landing pads where crumbling rock would not sail me into the punishing spiked cholla, saw-leaved sotol, and spiny agave. Perry struggled to stay upright until Pat lent him a trekking pole and helped him pick a safe line down the brutal decline. We finally pushed beyond the gunsight notch and reached the Sierra Quemada, a name that roughly translates to “burned mountains,” a nod to the naked appearance of the serrated formation. Crossing such a barren and alien corner of the desert range—surely one of the loneliest spots in the Lower 48—causes the mind to pick up tiny, unbidden details: a glistening insect molt suspended on acacia thorns or the whistle of a birdsong from unseen springs. By our third day, after camping near Dominguez Spring, I ceased trying to find proper labels for anything.

A view of the Rio Grande, in Big Bend National Park. Photograph by Trevor Paulhus