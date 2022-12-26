While the past two years of photo shoots—and magazine production in general—have been made complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 brought operations back to normal. That was certainly the case for Peter Yang’s shoot with Glen Powell, one of the stars of Top Gun: Maverick. The profile of Powell was originally set to run in 2020, but as the film’s release kept getting delayed, so did the story. Both finally saw the light of day this year, and the movie might have single-handedly been responsible for getting folks back into theaters.

Outstanding portraits like Powell’s were a major theme this year, says Texas Monthly photo editor Claire Hogan. There was “a lot of emotion” in the human subjects, Hogan says, whether it’s the sassy smirk from Beyoncé’s stylist Ty Hunter or the youthful exuberance of Elsik High School’s soccer team. Even the nonhuman models stood out: take the wide-eyed great horned owl perched next to birder Tiffany Kersten, shot by Zachary Scott; or the great smash of corralled cattle by Christopher Lee.

Lee is one of the more recent contributors to Texas Monthly who brought eye-catching details and concepts to its pages this year. Hogan noted the “fun, innovative effects and vantage points” that photographers employed, “even better communicating the stories than the visuals we’d dreamed up in our heads.” Of course, that requires a little sacrifice and on-the-spot thinking. For example, when Jeff Wilson shot the hordes of kayakers on Lady Bird Lake in Austin, he hadn’t planned on getting in the water, as evidenced by his drone photograph. But even without a swimsuit, he eventually waded into the human soup with writer Lauren Larson and was even offered a beer by a passing paddleboarder for his efforts.

All in a day’s work of getting the shot for Texas Monthly.

Robert Earl Keen at his ranch in September.
Robert Earl Keen at his ranch in September. | Bus Fires, Voodoo Candles, and Rodeo Legends: Inside Robert Earl Keen’s Epic Final Tour
Photograph by Dan Winters
The Elsik Rams in their locker room before a game on March 4, 2022.
The Elsik Rams in their locker room before a game on March 4, 2022. | H-Town United: An Unlikely Soccer Power Rises in Texas
Photograph by Arturo Olmos
A great horned owl perching on Tiffany Kersten’s spotting scope.
A great horned owl perching on Tiffany Kersten’s spotting scope. | A South Texan’s Wild, Life-affirming Quest to Break a National Birding Record
Photograph by Zachary Scott
Dallas Sumo Club members practicing at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu, in Carrollton, on January 16, 2022.
Dallas Sumo Club members practicing at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu, in Carrollton, on January 16, 2022. | Sumo Is Getting Big in Texas
Photograph by Christopher Lee
Ty Hunter in New York City on September 22, 2022.
Ty Hunter in New York City on September 22, 2022. | How Ty Hunter Went From Working at the Galleria to Styling Beyoncé
Photograph by Jai Lennard
Boots O’Neal riding at the Four Sixes Ranch in April.
Boots O’Neal riding at the Four Sixes Ranch in April. | The Bronc-busting, Cow-punching, Death-defying Legend of Boots O’Neal
Photograph by Bryan Schutmaat
Contestants in the “Women's Figure” category prepare backstage at the George R. Brown Convention Center, in Houston.
Contestants in the “Women’s Figure” category prepare backstage at the George R. Brown Convention Center, in Houston. | Welcome to Alphaland, the Disney World for Bodybuilders
Photograph by Arturo Olmos
Jak Crawford at his dad’s Speedsportz Racing Park, in New Caney, on August 12, 2022.
Jak Crawford at his dad’s Speedsportz Racing Park, in New Caney, on August 12, 2022. | Meet Jak Crawford, the 17-Year-Old Texan Gunning for a Seat in Formula 1
Photograph by Arturo Olmos
Lady Bird Lake on May 7, 2022.
Lady Bird Lake on May 7, 2022. | Welcome to Party Island on Lady Bird Lake
Photograph by Jeff Wilson
Cattle being corralled into trucks to be shipped to feedlots.
Cattle being corralled into trucks to be shipped to feedlots. | The Cattle Trader’s Secret Formula
Photograph by Christopher Lee
Cristela Alonzo near Hollywood Improv, in Los Angeles, on April 23, 2022. | There Are No Glass Ceilings Left for Cristela Alonzo
Photograph by Yuri Hasegawa
Freshly made blue-corn tortillas at Don Artemio in Fort Worth.
Freshly made blue-corn tortillas at Don Artemio in Fort Worth. | The King of Cabrito Sets Up Shop in Cowtown
Photograph by Brittany Conerly
Glen Powell at his home in Los Angeles on March 25, 2022.
Glen Powell at his home in Los Angeles on March 25, 2022. | Glen Powell Is (Finally!) Ready For Takeoff
Photograph by Peter Yang
A dinner at the Rancho Pillow hotel, in Round Top, part of the Feasts in the Field series, on March 28, 2022.
A dinner at the Rancho Pillow hotel, in Round Top, part of the Feasts in the Field series, on March 28, 2022. | How Round Top Became a Whole Vibe
Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley
Willis Alan Ramsey at the Devil’s Backbone Tavern, in Fischer, on April 14, 2022.
Willis Alan Ramsey at the Devil’s Backbone Tavern, in Fischer, on April 14, 2022. | Remembering Willis Alan Ramsey’s Seminal (and Sole) Album
Photograph by LeAnn Mueller
The Edgeland House, in East Austin, at dusk on January 19, 2022.
The Edgeland House, in East Austin, at dusk on January 19, 2022. | Dystopian Author Christopher Brown Truly Lives on the Edge
Photograph by Casey Dunn
A resident llama at ShangriLlama in Royse City.
A resident llama at ShangriLlama in Royse City. | Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions
Photograph by Jeff Wilson
The Squeezebox Bandits ahead of their album-release concert at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth on May 5, 2022.
The Squeezebox Bandits ahead of their album-release concert at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth on May 5, 2022. | DFW’s Favorite Honky-tonk Band Is Led By a Dude With an Accordion
Photograph by Dustin Cohen
Lee Baxter Davis painting at his home studio, near Greenville, on October 18, 2022.
Lee Baxter Davis painting at his home studio, near Greenville, on October 18, 2022. | One of Texas’s Greatest Artists Lives Quietly in East Texas—and Was a Beloved Professor to Famous Art Stars
Photograph by Zerb Mellish
The founder of Fanm Djanm, Paola Mathé, on October 19, 2022.
The founder of Fanm Djanm, Paola Mathé, on October 19, 2022. | This Austin Designer’s Colorful Head Wraps Celebrate Auntie Chic
Photograph by Jeff Wilson
A colony of Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from an abandoned former cotton warehouse owned by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice across from the Huntsville Unit on August 11, 2022.
A colony of Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from an abandoned former cotton warehouse owned by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice across from the Huntsville Unit on August 11, 2022. | Inside the Fight Between Texas’s Most Infamous Prison and Almost One Million Bats
Photograph by Tamir Kalifa
Dan Marino Estrada, the son of Christian’s sister Marianna, standing outside Maricela’s home in Kyle on September 28, 2019.
Dan Marino Estrada, the son of Christian’s sister Marianna, standing outside Maricela’s home in Kyle on September 28, 2019. | The Boy From Booker T.
Photograph by Jeffrey McWhorter
Chef Ross Demers outside of Cry Wolf in Dallas.
Chef Ross Demers outside of Cry Wolf in Dallas. | Dining Guide: Highlights From Our April 2022 Issue
Photograph by Trevor Paulhus
A miniature Scottish Highland at Paisley's Pasture on August 11, 2022.
A miniature Scottish Highland at Paisley’s Pasture on August 11, 2022. | Miniature Cattle Have Ambled Into Our Hearts and Onto Our Modest Acreages
Photograph by Andrea Mendoza
Irvin Randle at his Houston condo in August.
Irvin Randle at his Houston condo in August. | Meet Irvin Randle, the Sixty-Year-Old Instagram Star Your Grandma Has the Hots For
Photograph by Peter Yang