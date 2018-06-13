BBQ

How Franklin Barbecue Came Back After the Fire

After a tragedy in the pit room in 2017, it didn’t take long for Franklin Barbecue to rebound—or for the lines to start forming again.

By
Daniel Vaughn
Date
Jun 13, 2018
Share
Notes

Pitmaster Braun Hughes basks in the smoke in the pit room earlier this year.

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

Franklin Barbecue has been a muse to Austin-based photographer Wyatt McSpadden since it opened in late 2009. He has followed the evolution of the barbecue joint through the triumph of its growth and the tragedy of the fire that ravaged the pit room in 2017. In the process, he befriended Aaron and Stacy Franklin, who have provided him with a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of two different pit rooms at their East Austin barbecue joint, where the tender brisket and pulled pork routinely merit hours-long lines from visitors.

“I’ve had a front-row seat to the Franklin phenomenon and a chance to document a good bit of it,” McSpadden said. “The Franklin story is a true American story about a young couple with a dream who made it real with hard work, generosity, resilience—and some magic ingredient where they turn waiting for hours to get in the door into a positive.” A regular himself, McSpadden was also able to document Franklin Barbecue in his 2015 cookbook. “I’m lucky to have been able to witness Franklin Barbecue rise, get knocked down, and come back even stronger,” he told me. “It’s an amazing story, and I’m grateful to be able to document it.”

Aaron Franklin sprays down some barbecue in one of the old trailer-mounted smokers (April 2013).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

Franklin employee Braun Hughes checks the fires, determining which ones require another log (April 2014).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

One of several smokers is hoisted into the first version of the pit room (July 2014).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

Before the first pit room was complete, all the barbecue at Franklin was cooked in these trailer-mounted smokers (July 2014).

View Slideshow 17 Photos

Aaron Franklin and Franklin employee Benji Jacob towing Bethesda, the behemoth rotisserie smoker built by the Franklin team, into place before the walls went up in the original pit room (July 2014).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

Aaron stokes the coals inside the original pit room (January 2015).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

Before the roof could go on in the pit room (the first one, before the fire), the smokers had to be lifted into place. This is Bethesda the smoker, which would go on to cause some problems (July 2014).

View Slideshow 17 Photos

Franklin Barbecue suffered a fire in the pit room. The structure was a total loss, but the smokers remained. They just needed a little cleaning to get back into service (August 2017).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

The fire was started by an ember that blew underneath Bethesda. It smoldered beneath the smoker until it lit the walls. When this photo was taken, several racks of very charred ribs lay just behind those doors (August 2017).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

The trailer-mounted smokers, fired up here, were a temporary solution until the new pit room could be built (November 2017).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

On November 21, Franklin Barbecue opens for business after an 87-day hiatus, and the lines have already formed. The new pit room construction had begun (November 2017).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

Aaron Franklin takes a selfie with a group of customers while a photographer captures the image. This was the day Franklin Barbecue reopened after the fire in August of 2017, but it was with mobile smokers parked out back with a limited capacity. There was still work to be done (November 2017).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

Much like with the first pit room, the smokers that survived the fire had to be hoisted into place with heavy machinery in the new pit room (March 2018).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

Franklin employee Inkle Sinclair prepares to wrap a brisket in the new pit room while fellow employee Ben Lambert stokes the fire (May 2018).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

Sinclair puts a wrapped brisket back in the smoker inside the completed pit room (May 2018).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

A brisket is sprayed with a mix of vinegar and water before being wrapped and placed back into the smoker (May 2018).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

Franklin opens for business again (May 2018).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

View Slideshow 17 Photos

How Franklin Barbecue Came Back After the Fire

Aaron Franklin sprays down some barbecue in one of the old trailer-mounted smokers (April 2013).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

Franklin employee Braun Hughes checks the fires, determining which ones require another log (April 2014).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

One of several smokers is hoisted into the first version of the pit room (July 2014).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

Before the first pit room was complete, all the barbecue at Franklin was cooked in these trailer-mounted smokers (July 2014).

Aaron Franklin and Franklin employee Benji Jacob towing Bethesda, the behemoth rotisserie smoker built by the Franklin team, into place before the walls went up in the original pit room (July 2014).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

Aaron stokes the coals inside the original pit room (January 2015).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

Before the roof could go on in the pit room (the first one, before the fire), the smokers had to be lifted into place. This is Bethesda the smoker, which would go on to cause some problems (July 2014).

Franklin Barbecue suffered a fire in the pit room. The structure was a total loss, but the smokers remained. They just needed a little cleaning to get back into service (August 2017).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

The fire was started by an ember that blew underneath Bethesda. It smoldered beneath the smoker until it lit the walls. When this photo was taken, several racks of very charred ribs lay just behind those doors (August 2017).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

The trailer-mounted smokers, fired up here, were a temporary solution until the new pit room could be built (November 2017).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

On November 21, Franklin Barbecue opens for business after an 87-day hiatus, and the lines have already formed. The new pit room construction had begun (November 2017).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

Aaron Franklin takes a selfie with a group of customers while a photographer captures the image. This was the day Franklin Barbecue reopened after the fire in August of 2017, but it was with mobile smokers parked out back with a limited capacity. There was still work to be done (November 2017).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

Much like with the first pit room, the smokers that survived the fire had to be hoisted into place with heavy machinery in the new pit room (March 2018).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

Franklin employee Inkle Sinclair prepares to wrap a brisket in the new pit room while fellow employee Ben Lambert stokes the fire (May 2018).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

Sinclair puts a wrapped brisket back in the smoker inside the completed pit room (May 2018).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

A brisket is sprayed with a mix of vinegar and water before being wrapped and placed back into the smoker (May 2018).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

Franklin opens for business again (May 2018).

Photograph by Wyatt McSpadden

Explore Franklin Barbecue’s new pits in person at Franklin & Friends, a kickoff event in the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest Weekend, November 3–4, in Austin. Stay tuned for early-bird tickets in July!

Trending

  1. How Houston Lost Its Mind Over a Trump Shirt

    June 8, 2018 By Mimi Swartz

  2. Goodbye to Anthony Bourdain, a Chef Who Understood Houston

    June 8, 2018 By John Nova Lomax

  3. Maybe Darlie Didn’t Do It

    June 30, 2002 By Skip Hollandsworth

Share
Tags: BBQ, Food, franklin barbecue

Comments

Recommended

01
Roasting meat at Hot Luck
Hot Luck Festival Reveals Lineup

By Daniel Vaughn

02
Fire at Franklin Barbecue

By Daniel Vaughn

03
The TM General Store Is Open!

By Texas Monthly

04
Franklin Barbecue in Sweden

By Daniel Vaughn

05
Anthony Bourdain
Mourning Anthony Bourdain, Who Taught Us to Find Common Ground in Food

By Daniel Vaughn

06
slow cooker
It’s the Summer of the Slow Cooker (Including Cocktails!)

By Hazel O'Neil

07
BBQ lingo
How to Order Gristles, Links, and a Bag of Breaks

By Daniel Vaughn

08
Willow's Texas BBQ
Willow’s Texas BBQ is the Hot Spot Right Now in Houston

By Daniel Vaughn

09
BBQ
The BBQ News Roundup: More Love for Tootsie and New Life for the Shed

By Daniel Vaughn

10
Hardeman's BBQ
Hardeman’s BBQ Is a Dallas Institution for a Reason

By Daniel Vaughn

11
Burns Original BBQ
Houston’s Burns Original BBQ is a Family—and Neighborhood—Tradition

By Daniel Vaughn

12
Rays BBQ Shack
Old-School Houston Barbecue Thrives at Ray’s BBQ Shack

By Daniel Vaughn

Latest

Why Texas Cities Should Host the 2026 World Cup

By Dan Solomon

Mourning Anthony Bourdain, Who Taught Us to Find Common Ground in Food

By Daniel Vaughn

Where to Go on a Summer Getaway to Aspen

By Lauren Smith Ford

How Franklin Barbecue Came Back After the Fire

By Daniel Vaughn

Larry Faulkner Returns to the University of Texas as Interim Chancellor

By Michael Hardy

It’s the Summer of the Slow Cooker (Including Cocktails!)

By Hazel O'Neil

All the Texas-Related Movies You Should Watch This Summer

By Dan Solomon, Doyin Oyeniyi and Eric Benson

Everybody Wants to Sign LeBron James, Including the Spurs and the Rockets

By Dan Solomon

First Look: Galveston’s Historic Carr Mansion Goes Glam in New Remodel

By Lauren Smith Ford

Kacey Musgraves Takes Her Place as a Proudly Subversive Texan

By Dan Solomon

The Texanist: Am I a Traitor If I Root for a Rival Texas Team When It Plays out of State?

By David Courtney

How to Order Gristles, Links, and a Bag of Breaks

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly