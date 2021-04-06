We were a Rudy’s family, I’m not gonna lie. It wasn’t bad … but it wasn’t good. It wasn’t real. You could pop in, have that slice of brisket or a piece of sausage on that red and white checkered tablecloth, and go on about your day. Don’t get me wrong, as a kid if someone tells you, “Let’s go get barbecue,” I’m just like everyone else, out the door while still finishing putting my shoes on. It wasn’t until I made it to Valentina’s that I felt a sense of purpose. At this family business you could pop in, have that slice of brisket or a piece of sausage in this amazingly welcoming environment, and never want to leave. Miguel and Modesty created familiarity to who we are as Texans, Latinos, and BBQ Freaks, and served it in a tortilla. I’d say my barbecue obsession began with getting a job in Miguel’s backyard, because now I’ve realized that my ten-minute meal was actually twelve hours of passion, creativity, and dedication.