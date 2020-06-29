Q: It’s become an annual tradition of mine to briefly escape the terrible August heat and humidity here in Houston by way of a week-long road trip out to West Texas. This year I am also looking forward to the added bonus of getting to relieve some pandemic-induced cabin fever. Many of my favorite haunts appear to be open, but I’m wondering if such a trip is advisable right now.

Stacie Tipton, Houston

A: The times, as you may have heard, are unprecedented. So many things are just not as they were pre-pandemic. For instance, the Texanist, who once prided himself on his kemptness, currently has bushy chin whiskers, bathes less frequently than his family wishes he would, and pretty much only wears short pants—if he’s wearing any pants at all. With the current state of affairs being what they are, former no-brainers like “Is taking a week-long breather from the unrelenting Houston heat and humidity by heading out to the refreshingly arid summertime climes of West Texas a good idea?” have suddenly become complex brainteasers with potential life-and-death consequences.

The desire to put some space between yourself and Space City this time of year is certainly understandable, and the wide-open expanse of West Texas always makes for a fine getaway destination. But your concern is also understandable. The Texanist applauds you for for feeling that concern and for expressing it publicly. Too many of our fellow Texans appear to have left such consideration in the rearview mirror—if, that is, they ever possessed a capability for such consideration in the first place, which, the Texanist is sad to say, he isn’t so sure of.

When Texas somewhat expeditiously emerged from its shutdown back in late April, many people did not comport themselves as they should have. And, as the Texanist writes these very words, the consequences of those comportmental failures are coming home to roost. Here at the end of June, the once flattening COVID-19 curves are trending steeply in the wrong direction and the governor has been forced to put the brakes on his reopening plan, even going so far as to reverse course on bar openings and back up a bit on restaurant capacities

The Texanist is sorry to be a downer, but the loused-up response to this pandemic gets to him every now and then. The facts seem to be as simple as this: 1) There’s a highly contagious disease going around that’s killing many old folks. 2) Willie Nelson is quite old, as are Tootsie Tomanetz, the Queen of Q at Snow’s BBQ in Lexington; Myrtis Dightman, the “Jackie Robinson of Rodeo”; Tex-Mex accordionist nonpareil Flaco Jiménez; and well over a million other beloved Texans. 3) Protecting the likes of these fellow Texans requires little more than temporarily engaging in a few simple activities and temporarily not engaging in a few others. So excuse the Texanist for a moment, while he offers an apparently much-needed public service announcement.

[ambient humming sound of a large bullhorn being turned on, amplified throat-clearing, loud feedback]

COME ON, Y’ALL! PUT ON YOUR DAMN MASKS WHEN YOU’RE OUT IN PUBLIC!

AND KEEP YOUR DAMN DISTANCE FROM PEOPLE OUTSIDE YOUR CIRCLE!

AND WASH YOUR DAMN HANDS!

AND, AS THE TEXANIST’S DAD USED TO IMPLORE EVERY TIME A YOUNG TEXANIST WALKED OUT THE FRONT DOOR, USE YOUR HEAD!

THANK YOU!

The Texanist apologizes again for having to take a break from his usual courteous and upbeat manner, but that needed to be said. And now that it has been said, let him say this too: the world is still turning and life (fingers crossed) goes on—albeit a bit differently than before. Thus, the Texanist is of the mind that your West Texas escape plan, if executed with due care, is not completely crazy. Though the Texanist is also of the mind that the situation as a whole is in such flux that he may change his mind at any moment.

At this particular moment, however, West Texas seems to be at least partially ready to welcome you. Many of the region’s attractions, after having been shut down in the springtime, are beginning to cautiously open back up. As of this writing most of the area’s famous parks are partly open. Many of the popular accommodations are open. The Starlight Theatre in Terlingua is open and offering dine-in or takeout. Marfa’s mysterious Mystery Lights never shut down, as far as the Texanist is aware. And though the mysterious Chinati Foundation is currently closed, the fine folks there are gearing up to offer self-guided tours of their outdoor spaces. The many scenic roadside vistas have, of course, also remained open.

Still, it’s important to keep in mind that even though the Trans-Pecos is famously rough-and-tumble, it is also a particularly vulnerable locale. The entire tri-county (Brewster, Jeff Davis, and Presidio) area, with a population of about 20,000, has but one real hospital and it has only twenty-five beds, two ICU beds, and a mere handful of ventilators. The last thing you want to do is unwittingly pack in a deadly coronavirus that you won’t be able pack out. Nobody wants that.

Luckily, one of the main draws of visiting West Texas is that it allows the visitor to wallow in an outdoor vastness unlike any the world over, a vastness that is particularly well suited to social distancing. The Texanist would advise keeping this in mind as you put your itinerary together.

And, once again, the Texanist recommends that, in addition to adhering to any local rules and regulations, you remember to put on your mask when you’re out in public, keep your distance from people outside your circle, wash your hands, and always use your head. And, almost as importantly, since mental well-being is just as consequential as physical well-being, try your best to have a damn good time.

