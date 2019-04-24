The two Tarrant County girls who were finalists in the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee required 43 one-on-one rounds and a written test before a winner was declared.

A 77-year-old grandmother from Flower Mound jokingly posed on a throne-shaped chunk of ice in Iceland and then had to be rescued after she drifted away from shore.

A Fort Worth woman sued Olive Garden after she allegedly suffered severe burns while choking on a stuffed-mushroom appetizer.

A wannabe firefighter who called himself “Earthman” while dressed in a silver jumpsuit was turned away from the scene of a massive industrial fire in Deer Park.

A Pflugerville man painted the entire exterior of his home pink and didn’t understand why neighbors were unhappy about it.

An Odessa woman allegedly attempted to set her boyfriend on fire by mixing lighter fluid into a bottle of lotion and then, after he rubbed it on himself, throwing a lit piece of paper at him.

A man started a petition to rename Dripping Springs “Pound Town.”

Someone put up a billboard near Kemp depicting a Confederate soldier urinating on the Dallas skyline, an apparent commentary on the city council’s recent decision to remove a Confederate war memorial.

A Beaumont woman said that she had received ten Amazon packages containing items ordered under her name—including a cat toothbrush, barbecue grill cleaner, and tobacco papers—despite never having ordered the items.

This article originally appeared in the May 2019 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas.” Subscribe today.