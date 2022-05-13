Wildlife officials identified an African flamingo in Cox Bay by its leg band as the bird that had escaped from a zoo in Kansas 17 years earlier.

A teacher in Granbury resigned after she was accused of covering a 12-year-old boy’s hands in sanitizer and lighting them on fire as part of a science experiment, leaving him with severe burns.

Upon completing a race in Irving, a 54-year-old Dallas resident became the youngest woman in the world to run a thousand marathons.

A parent dressed as the Easter Bunny accidentally handed out eggs filled with condoms at an Austin elementary school, before officials asked her to leave.

Biologists discovered a mule deer in the Trans-Pecos region with black fur, a one-in-several-million genetic mutation.

After a Houston couple posted a $500 reward for anyone who found the engagement ring they had lost in a Colorado snowdrift, a man using a metal detector located and returned the band.

A Chevrolet dealership in Fort Worth gave a teen a new pickup after a tornado in Elgin flipped his truck on its side, severely damaging it.

This article originally appeared in the June 2022 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline "Meanwhile, in Texas . . ."