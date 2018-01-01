Tequila
Tequila, made from blue agave plants grown in Mexico, is distilled there too, but Texans have long enjoyed the potent elixir, both in myriad cocktail concoctions (margaritas, anyone?) and, for the no-nonsense crowd, as a straight-up shot.
Tequila is the star of the classic margarita. For too many, the standards of one of our most beloved mixed drinks have been so “eroded by bars and restaurants offering insipid, wishy-washy drinks, that no one remembers what a real margarita tastes like.” Forget the sweeteners and adulterating additions: according to a 1979 piece by executive editor Mimi Swartz, “margaritas are supposed to be strong; you’re supposed to taste the tequila.” In fact, in our recommended “classic margarita” recipe, taken from Diana Kennedy’s cookbook The Cuisines of Mexico, the perfect ratio is 1 part tequila to 1 part mixings (which should only be triple sec and fresh-squeezed limes).
Drink Like a Texan
Texans are a thirsty bunch, and our drinks package has everything you need to imbibe like Sam Houston’s watching.
La Paloma
Yes, those Ruby Reds are tasty and nutritious. But they can also get you as drunk as a skunk.
Restless Spirits
Where tequila comes from.
On Beer, Tequila, and Other Libations
Q: If I go to a fiesta and take a twelve-pack of Lone Star with me and only drink eight, can I take the remaining brews home with me? John ValdezAustinApril 2008 A: Experience tells the Texanist that even when one arrives at a party empty-handed, drinks one’s fill, makes a horse’s ass of oneself with the …
Mexican Martini
Neither Mexican nor martini.
Margaritaville
Where did our unofficial state drink come from?
The Margarita Variations
On the rocks or frozen? Salt or no salt? And what tequila is best? So many questions, but these four recipes make it easy for you to shake up the best margaritas around.
¡Viva Tequila!
How it’s made, the secret of cooking with it, the truth about the worm, and everything else you ever wanted to know about Mexico’s favorite drink—and ours.
Liquid Assets
Hot Shots Give these splashy spring cocktails a spin. Why not observe the Mexican holiday of Cinco de Mayo by brushing up on your tequila basics at these tastings and dinners? In Austin, Santa Rita Tex Mex Cantina hosts Tequila Tuesdays the first Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8. On May 3, a …
Requiem for a Margarita
Tequila, tequila, everywhere, and not a drop in your margarita.
The Truth about Tequila
From machismo to counterculture in one decade.