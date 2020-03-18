Texas Monthly adds and updates approximately sixty restaurant listings to our Dining Guide each month. There’s limited space in the print issue, but the entire searchable guide to the best of Texas cuisine is at your fingertips online!

Austin

Franklin Barbecue’s Tacos & Coffee

Even if you have no intention of sacrificing much of your day to the gods of smoked meat, you can still enjoy a taste of Franklin’s at their new taco trailer, a vintage Airstream set up to overlook the long line of complicit captives waiting to get their plastic tray piled high with glistening hunks of bovine (and porcine) splendor. The name says it all; it’s a simple operation serving build-your-own tacos and (mostly) coffee drinks. Fillings include the basics (bacon, potatoes, beans, cheese) as well as chorizo and crumbly breakfast sausage made in-house and chopped brisket a la plancha, the meat crispy from a spell on the griddle.