We know, we know. No cocktail is truly good for you. But sipping on the Detox to Retox, an adult beverage topped with vegan froth and boasting activated charcoal, sure feels like you’re doing yourself a favor. The drink is on the menu at Dallas restaurant Mudhen Meat and Greens, where everything on the menu, which includes salads, bowls, and sandwiches, is sourced and prepared in a highly health- and eco-conscious way.

What goes into this dark, gin-based concoction? Since vegans and others are leery of raw egg whites, Mudhen substitutes aquafaba, the thick, gelatinous substance you find in a can of chickpeas. Whipped into a white froth, it’s a striking contrast to the rest of the drink, rendered black by activated charcoal. Lemon juice and the aquafaba give the drink a creamy tartness that’s balanced by the floral notes of the gin and orange-blossom water (and the edible flower garnish). Activated charcoal powder is flavorless and used to treat certain kinds of poison because some toxins (not including alcohol) bind to its surface, preventing absorption by the body. If you’re taking medication, avoid it.

But if you can imbibe, you may enjoy a sense of purification. For those of us who tend to overdo it during the holidays, a stint as a human Brita filter can be a nice break.

Detox to Retox

1 ounce aquafaba (drained chickpea liquid)

1½ ounces Greenhouse gin

¼ teaspoon orange-blossom water

1 ounce simple syrup

½ ounce lemon juice

½ teaspoon activated charcoal powder

edible flower for garnish (optional)

Shake aquafaba in a shaker until frothy, about 30 seconds. Then add the rest of the ingredients, along with ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an edible flower if desired.

This article originally appeared in the November 2018 issue of Texas Monthly. Subscribe today.